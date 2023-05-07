The Flagstaff Snow Sharks swim club is losing its top swimmer. But it’s for a positive reason.

Basis Flagstaff senior and Snow Sharks standout swimmer Adam VanLuvanee signed Friday to attend Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, and compete for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) men’s program.

In 2022, CMS placed 20th at the Division III national championship meet.

Friday’s ceremony, attended by family, Snow Sharks teammates and coaches at Northern Arizona University’s Wall Aquatic Center, was the end of a long journey to become a college swimmer.

“I always looked up to the big swimmers like Michael Phelps or Ryan Lochte, all those guys. They’ve all mostly all gone through it, and I knew it was something that I wanted to do, too,” VanLuvanee said.

Though college athletics was a goal at an early age, it took a while to find the right fit. When VanLuvanee seized on the opportunity earlier this winter and officially committed, he felt he’d made the best choice.

“They have great academics, especially in engineering, which I want to go into. And they had a good Division III swim team. It was everything I was looking for,” he said.

VanLuvanee is leaving behind a major wake, at least metaphorically, with the Snow Sharks. He’s the only swimmer in his age bracket, and thus the oldest competitor with the club, but has been one of the team leaders for many years.

“He’s really just been the heart and soul of our team for pretty much as long as I’ve been here. He’s always been the one here day in and day out, looking to do as much as he can to move forward in school and swimming,” Snow Sharks coach Nicholas Reed said. “He’s like our model for what athletes should do and how they should be to be successful.”

Reed joined the Snow Sharks staff several years ago, and instantly recognized VanLuvanee’s work ethic.

The young swimmer’s skill continually improved, but what never changed was his competitiveness.

“Not to pump him up too much, but the first time I met him and the first day I saw him in practice he was a 13-year-old trying to keep up with the older teenagers like I did when I was in high school. And he’s right there with some of them. And that motivation has never stopped as he’s gotten older and better,” Reed said.

VanLuvanee has been competing in club meets throughout the year, most recently in the AZ PSC Phoenix Spring Invitational in Phoenix. At that meet, his best performance came with a third-place finish in the 200-meter fly. Last July, he swam in the 2022 Arizona Senior State Championships in Chandler, highlighted by a 10th-place swim in the 100m fly.

Reed said in VanLuvanee’s best moments, he’s recording times that would already would be competitive in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which CMS is part of.

“All that’s before he gets the advanced weight training and practices and really gets to compete with people who are just as good. And that’s going to keep him going even more,” Reed said.

VanLuvanee has appreciated his time with the Snow Sharks and hopes his success leads to continued improvement for the younger swimmers he’s passing the torch to in Flagstaff.

“It’s still kind of sinking in that I’m going off to college. But over the last year it’s gradually become more real,” he said. “It’s exciting. Not many people from this club have gone on to college swimming. But I think even more will take that route now.”