Smith sisters continue running legacy at Coconino High School

There’s a long line of Smith athletes who have had success with Coconino Panthers athletics. Junior Wheaten Smith and freshman Wylan Smith are the youngest of five kids -- with older siblings Willow, Weston and Woodlyn also graduating from Coconino years ago -- to continue the legacy.

In their first year competing on the same teams, both Wylan and Wheaten have led the Panthers squads to great results.

The sisters were part of Coconino cross country’s first state title in 2021, with Wheaten finishing in third place as an individual with a time of 19:39.4 and Wylan crossing the line in 30th place in 21:46.0.

“We’ve been working toward it for a while,” Wheaten said of winning the team state title. “My sister (Woodlyn) was runner-up twice when she was here, and then last year we got runner-up again. But this year we finally won it, and to be able to do that with my sister was so awesome.”

Following the cross country season, the pair were two of Coconino’s best offensive threats in soccer. They were the two leaders in points. Wheaten had nine goals and three assists, while Wylan added five goals and eight assists for the Panthers, who reached the 4A Conference play-in round.

Now the two have a simple goal.

“We want to make it to state together in track and field now. We’ve done it for cross country, where we won state, and we made it to the tournament for soccer, so we want to keep this streak going,” Wylan said.

The success of the sisters comes as no surprise to those who know the Smith family. And, because of the long lineage, there are many people at Coconino who are familiar with the group. Cross country and track and field coach Shannon Taylor coached Woodlyn Smith when she was in high school, and has known the Smiths since. She even knew Wylan and Wheaten when they were little.

The pair’s abilities in each of the sports they play is something Taylor relies on, but she also has a lot of love for what the family has meant to Coconino over the years.

"They’re such good people, and they’re so involved. I can ask them for anything and they’re willing to do it to help, whether it’s fundraising or even running errands for me and the team,” Taylor said.

She has seen the two come into their own as high school athletes, too.

“Wheaten is a natural leader. I can send her a group of young underclassmen and she will teach them. They listen to her and follow her directions, and she’s very much a leader in that way. And on cross country, being the top runner, both the boys and girls look up to her,” Taylor said.

She added: “Wylan sees her sister doing all of that for these years. And you can tell she was anxious to get out here and do it, too, competing in high school. And she’s right along that same path as Wheaten.”

With the expectation of good performances, especially sharing the name with family members who have had their own accomplishments, there was a lot to live up to.

However, more than anything, there is a shared connection that helps each attempt to reach their own potential.

“There’s a bit of pressure but support too, because you want to be like them but also trying to beat them, but also some cheering for each other,” Wylan said.

“It’s definitely sibling banter before every single game or meet. It’s a lot of, ‘I bet you can beat this time, but I’m also going to beat it too,’ so we both want to,” added Wheaten. “I love my siblings and they are my role models, and they’re amazing to look up to. So to be compared to all of them and have that history means a lot, and we want to do what we can to be part of it.”

Coconino track and field will compete in the 2022 Shadow Ridge Showcase in Surprise on Saturday.

