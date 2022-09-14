Smith back for five years as Lumberjacks take on 2022 cross country season

Mike Smith is here for the long haul.

Northern Arizona’s director of cross country and track and field signed a five-year contract extension, beginning in the 2022-23 season that kicked off earlier in September.

Smith said he preaches gratitude to his teams regularly.

That’s the same feeling he has toward being the head of the Lumberjacks for five more years.

“There’s no place I’d rather coach, and it’s nice knowing that’s set and out of the way. Now I can focus on the right things, because the athletes need me focused on coaching them and not worried about if I’m going to be at NAU or not,” he said.

Members of the cross country team feel the same way.

“I think that kind of shows his commitment to our team and how much he cares about this program. We couldn’t be happier to have him sign again for five more years. I think it’s really exciting,” men’s runner Nico Young said.

“We’re happy to have him back, of course. It gives us some confidence knowing we’ll have him in our corner for the next five years, for sure. He’s made a big impact on the program, so we wouldn’t want it any other way,” added women’s runner Taryn O’Neill.

The Lumberjacks have proven a running power under Smith, particularly in cross country. The men's cross country team has won four NCAA national titles in five years, and the men's and women's cross country and track and field squads have won a total of 24 Big Sky Championships in that time.

Smith has earned 23 conference coach of the year awards, five Chick Hislop Awards for USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year, five USTFCCCA Mountain Region Coach of the Year awards, four Bill Dellinger Awards for the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year, and one USTFCCCA National Men's Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year award.

The Lumberjacks have started their 2022 cross country season. The first race, a home meet in the George Kyte Classic on Sept. 3, went swimmingly, with both the men’s and women’s teams placing first to open the campaign.

The Lumberjacks have plenty of returning talent, and will likely be able to compete for the same type of success they have seen in the past. However, as Smith says, there were a few graduates of past teams that have left small leadership holes. There are skilled runners that will now need to take the reigns of teaching the young runners the ropes.

“Every year it's always interesting; when we lose athletes, others start to emerge as leaders while others are just like a week into college. So there’s always a new makeup, and there’s a new sound and spirit to it. Right now we’ve set the culture and there are leaders who were recipients of the culture and now are going to be the ones teaching it,” Smith said.

“I think there’s always a shift in leadership whenever a class leaves. There’s a shift naturally, and we don’t elect a captain, but those of us with more experience have that responsibility to step up,” added O’Neill, the top returning women’s runner from last season.

Also on Northern Arizona’s side is the renewed excitement of competing. The Lumberjacks are still not far removed from the -- as Smith described it -- “crazy” 2020-21 season littered with COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, another successful one for the Lumberjacks, was more of a natural campaign.

Being able to hone in on competing and improving throughout the season, rather than focusing on health precautions and sickness all over the United States, is a welcome reprieve.

“Everybody had this renewed gratitude to be back traveling and being together and competing, being in vans and locker rooms. It was like all the monotonous stuff you don’t think about became really special once again,” Smith said.

Northern Arizona will compete in the Coaching Tree Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, on Friday.