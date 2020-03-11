Sixth-seeded NAU men's hoops confident heading into Big Sky opener against No. 11 Idaho State

Both teams have first-year Division I head coaches, but one had a bit more success in the regular season than the other.
The sixth-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men's basketball team is set to open its Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament against the No. 11 Idaho State Bengals, a program that has seen better days after a 7-22 overall regular season in Ryan Looney's first year at the helm.
The Bengals beat the Lumberjacks, who went 16-13 and 10-10 in the regular season, back on Jan. 11 in Flagstaff, but Idaho State has since gone 1-14 as it fell to the bottom of the Big Sky standings.
The second time around between the Lumberjacks and Bengals was another close call, as the visiting Lumberjacks beat the Bengals in overtime.
Idaho State doesn't lack talent, as the Bengals have lost nine games by single digits. So, even though the Bengals have won just five games against D-I teams this year, they can't be slept on.
"I think the reason they pushed us so well is that they are a talented team," Lumberjacks interim head coach Shane Burcar said. "They lost some close games, but with a first-year head coach that happens."
The two close calls against Idaho State make the upset possibility a bit real for the Lumberjacks, but Burcar isn't worried and said following Monday's practice that his team is in a solid spot as the tournament is set to start in Boise, Idaho.
Northern Arizona went 1-3 in its final games of the regular season, with the lone win coming over third-seeded Montana. That stretch pushed the Lumberjacks out of the top five of the standings -- which Burcar admitted was a bit discouraging for his team as it sat near the top five for much of the season.
"I think we have recovered from that mentally," Burcar said, adding that he and his coaching staff have done well to instill confidence into the roster. "The biggest thing we have to do right now is make sure our guys have confidence. At the end of the day, we're the sixth seed and we are in a good spot. It's a brand-new season."
It may be his first go-around as a head coach in a college tournament, but Burcar said he feels that he has the experience built over his long coaching career to succeed and lead the program to a tourney run.
A win over the Bengals would give Northern Arizona its first conference tournament win since 2014-15 -- the year that former head coach Jack Murphy led the team to a CIT appearance -- and just the program's second tourney win this decade.
Tip-off is set for around 1:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the conclusion of No. 7 Southern Utah and No. 10 Idaho. The game, along with the other two first-round games and the tournament other than the title round, can be streamed on PlutoTV channel 531.
HIGH-SEED DOMINANCE
History isn't exactly on Northern Arizona's side as the No. 6 seed.
The Big Sky tourney title has been won by either the No. 1, 2 or 4 seed last going back to 2009-10 -- with the last four titles going to the top seed.
The last time the sixth seed made the finals was 2009, when Montana State upset No. 1 Weber State before falling to No. 2 Portland State 79-77 in the title round.
Over the past 20 years only a top-four seeded team has won the Big Sky title.
Since the tournament's inception in 1975-76, teams seeded outside the top four have won just twice -- in 1985-86 when Montana State won as the six seed and in 1986-87 when Idaho State won as the seven.
AWARDS
Lumberjacks center Brooks DeBisschop and guard Cameron Shelton were named to the Big Sky All-Conference Third Team on Tuesday. The two were joined by Sacramento State's Joshua Patton, Eastern Washington's Kim Aiken Jr. and Montana State's Jubrile Belo.
Lumberjacks forward Bernie Andre was named as an honorable mention.
The Big Sky Player of the Year award went to Eastern Washington's Mason Peatling, who guided his team to the Big Sky regular-season title, while Northern Colorado's Jonah Radebaugh earned defensive player of the year honors as the two highlighted the Big Sky All-Conference First Team.
DeBisschop and Peatling were also named to the CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American team on Monday. DeBisschop is the first Northern Arizona men's basketball player to ever earn the honor.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.