Sixth-seeded NAU men's hoops confident heading into Big Sky opener against No. 11 Idaho State

Northern Arizona went 1-3 in its final games of the regular season, with the lone win coming over third-seeded Montana. That stretch pushed the Lumberjacks out of the top five of the standings -- which Burcar admitted was a bit discouraging for his team as it sat near the top five for much of the season.

"I think we have recovered from that mentally," Burcar said, adding that he and his coaching staff have done well to instill confidence into the roster. "The biggest thing we have to do right now is make sure our guys have confidence. At the end of the day, we're the sixth seed and we are in a good spot. It's a brand-new season."

It may be his first go-around as a head coach in a college tournament, but Burcar said he feels that he has the experience built over his long coaching career to succeed and lead the program to a tourney run.

A win over the Bengals would give Northern Arizona its first conference tournament win since 2014-15 -- the year that former head coach Jack Murphy led the team to a CIT appearance -- and just the program's second tourney win this decade.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}