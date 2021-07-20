Sierra Mich'l at 'dream school' playing for Lumberjacks

“We both love Pima. It gave us a chance, because we both were there for similar reasons. It’s crazy we both ended up back here,” Mich’l said.

Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne, who saw Mich’l at a Northern Arizona camp a couple years prior, was impressed by Mich’l’s tough style of play, as well as her experience succeeding at the college level.

Payne's staff prioritized the front court in the latest recruiting cycle. Three of the four new players on Northern Arizona’s roster are post players who Payne thinks could make an impact. That includes Mich’l.

“I think she is really a true five that plays really hard and has an opportunity to go in and be physical. She has that knowledge of the physicality of college basketball because of her two years at junior college, and she rebounds well,” Payne said.

Mich’l admitted she was tired almost immediately in her first practices with her new team last week. The elevation and new system made it difficult right away, though she is getting used to the new environment slowly.

She hopes, when her lungs fully catch up, that her physicality in the post will make her a solid player immediately.