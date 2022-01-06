Short-handed Flagstaff wins region matchup over Prescott

Though missing several starters and contributors, the Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Grand Canyon region play with a 56-29 home win over Prescott on Thursday.

The No. 11 Eagles (4-1, 3-0 Grand Canyon) were without many of their regular top players due to COVID-19 protocols, and started with just 10 active players on the roster. One went out early with a concussion, and Flagstaff played with nine girls the rest of the way.

Still, Flagstaff led the whole way and beat the Badgers thoroughly.

“Some girls had an opportunity to step up and really show what they can do. We tried to maximize the time on the court,” Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said.

“It means a lot to win this game because a bunch of girls stepped up since a lot of our players were out. That was good to see them help with offense, defense and everything else on the court,” added junior guard Sage Begay.

Flagstaff ran out ahead from the opening tip, taking a 10-0 advantage in the first few minutes of play. The effort came from solid perimeter defense, causing steals that led to transition baskets on the offensive end. All of the Eagles points in the first quarter came from the paint as they led 14-6 after a quarter.

The second period was much of the same. Flagstaff started the quarter with a 12-2 run, and continued its defensive pressure -- while Begay added eight of her game-high 17 points in the quarter -- and took a 28-14 advantage into halftime.

“A lot of deflections made a lot of us know where the ball is going to be at, what time and what place, and we’d run to grab it and get some easy points,” Begay said. ““It felt good when it came to fundamentals, like layups, and that’s when we started playing well.”

The Eagles continued to cause chaos defensively, and utilized their quickness to find lanes to the hoop in both their transition and half-court offensive sets. Nearly all nine players scored for Flagstaff, and senior Gracelyn Nez scored nine of her 11 points in the second half.

Flagstaff kept up its fast pace until the end, and won with relative ease. The Eagles were solid from inside, scoring 50 of their 56 total points from layups and free throws. However, they took several 3-pointers and made just two of them. There were other times the Eagles looked off-kilter, even while leading the whole way.

After not practicing all week due to COVID-19 concerns, Johnson was not ultimately surprised that the team did not play up to its full potential. There is still a lot of positive to take away from the victory, though.

“The good thing is that we won, but the execution’s got to be a lot better, and the fact that we hadn’t practiced all week showed with the fatigue,” Johnson said. ”No matter who’s on the floor, they should know what to do, so the continuity could have been better. Coach (Jami) Johnson’s got them going in the right direction and that made it hard too, but it’s a win so we’ll take it.”

Flagstaff will host No. 30 ALA - Queen Creek (2-5, 0-0 Desert Sky) on Saturday in Flagstaff. The Patriots will look to half their three-game losing skid.

