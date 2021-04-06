Sevier allows one run and three hits, Panthers edge Mingus Union, 5-3, at home

It has been a tough start to the season for the 4A Coconino Panthers baseball team.
Coming into Tuesday’s matchup against 4A Mingus Union, the Panthers were 3-4 with a team ERA of 4.13. However, the Panthers came out and flourished in a 5-3 win over Mingus Tuesday at home off the performance of senior starting pitcher Trevor Sevier.
The win puts the Panthers back at .500 at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon. The Panthers had lost two in a row entering the day.
Sevier was in fine form against Mingus. He went six strong innings and only allowed one run on three hits, walked four and struck out four more. Sevier also got it done at the plate, going 1 for 2 with an RBI double and drawing a walk.
“First off, Trevor Sevier has been throwing really well for us throughout this whole season and hitting really well for us too,” Panthers first-year manager Dalton Schwetz said. “He is a big part of what we do; we are a young baseball team, so our seniors like Trevor have done a great job at stepping up and leading those younger guys, and we just want to keep working and getting better.”
Speaking of their younger players on the roster, sophomores Tyler Ragan and Quinn Mickleson both made their presence felt in the game. Mickleson went 2 for 4 with a single and a double, while Ragan was a defensive force all game. He made a perfect throw from right field to home to stop a Mingus runner from scoring in the top of the second and later he made a beautiful diving catch in right field to save extra bases in the top of the fifth.
The Panthers entered the final inning with a 5-1 lead, but things got a little interesting late as the Marauders got two runs off Panthers relief pitcher Anthony Lucero.
Schwetz decided to make another pitching change and bring in senior Zeke Anaya with just one out left needed to try and close the door and seal the win. Anaya threw one pitch that resulted in a pop-up to third base that secured the victory.
“It feels great, I feel like we put things together today and our pitchers threw a lot of strikes and our defense made plays behind them,” Schwetz said. “We’re just gonna continue to try and put it all together and keep winning some games.”
Schwetz also noted the excitement about having a season, even if the wins aren't coming as much as the team would hope.
“We are just so excited, I know it’s been a long time since these kids got to play baseball, so it feels great,” Schwetz said. “We are fired up to have them out here. They have been competing in other things and now we got them competing here, and I’m truly excited to see them out here and continuing to get better.”
The Panthers will get a day off before hitting the road Thursday to face Mingus Union in Cottonwood to cap off the two-game series.