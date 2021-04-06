Sevier allows one run and three hits, Panthers edge Mingus Union, 5-3, at home

It has been a tough start to the season for the 4A Coconino Panthers baseball team.

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup against 4A Mingus Union, the Panthers were 3-4 with a team ERA of 4.13. However, the Panthers came out and flourished in a 5-3 win over Mingus Tuesday at home off the performance of senior starting pitcher Trevor Sevier.

The win puts the Panthers back at .500 at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon. The Panthers had lost two in a row entering the day.

Sevier was in fine form against Mingus. He went six strong innings and only allowed one run on three hits, walked four and struck out four more. Sevier also got it done at the plate, going 1 for 2 with an RBI double and drawing a walk.

“First off, Trevor Sevier has been throwing really well for us throughout this whole season and hitting really well for us too,” Panthers first-year manager Dalton Schwetz said. “He is a big part of what we do; we are a young baseball team, so our seniors like Trevor have done a great job at stepping up and leading those younger guys, and we just want to keep working and getting better.”