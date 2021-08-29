Senior-laden Eagles working to become 4A threat again in volleyball

On paper, the Flagstaff Eagles look like a volleyball team built to win, but head coach Beth Haglin knows that if her squad wants to be a real threat to win a title, it'll have to learn to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.
The Eagles, loaded with nine seniors, have a core group of experienced leaders mixed with returners and new faces who lack varsity court time but have shown potential and can provide the team depth at key positions. Flagstaff's regular season, filled with early challenges, begins Tuesday with a home match against Deer Valley.
“It’s just getting them to accept their role," Haglin said of her 2021 team which also boasts five juniors and one freshman, "because they are still in that beat-themselves-up phase, and you don’t’ have that luxury."
Considering the schedule, Flagstaff's players will have to learn quickly to shrug off a mistake or dropped point and focus on the next ball.
The Eagles open with the Skyhawks, who Flagstaff, as the No. 6 seed, upset in last year's 4A Conference state tournament to advance to the semifinals. From there, Flagstaff will face three more programs that all won postseason matches in 2020, including defending champion Seton Catholic, in the first six matches of the new fall slate.
“It’s a tough schedule and we definitely will either step up and show what we've got, or we will be down the rankings,” Haglin said.
But Haglin said her team is showing signs of development in preseason practices. It helps that the team has camaraderie.
“Team chemistry is not an issue; these kids love each other to death," Haglin said.
The longtime head coach for the Eagles also said that on Friday, the team had a "breakthrough practice."
The senior leaders, including Gracelyn Nez, Bridget Bond and Lauren Hagerman, last year's leader in blocks for the team, will be asked to continue to develop into leaders -- even if it means stepping out of the "friend zone."
Nez, who made the 4A Conference First Team every season so far of her high school campaign, returns as the team's leader in total kills across the last three seasons.
Nez recorded 129 total kills last season during the regular season and hit .245, helping the team finish the 2020 shortened season with an overall record of 14-4 when including its semifinals appearance in the state tourney. She was also second on the team in total aces a year ago, trailing only Bond.
Bond, a setter who made the Grand Canyon Region's second team last year, is coming off a season during which she was stellar in the front row, finishing the 2020 regular season with the team's second-most total blocks at 44 while also leading the team in total assists.
“I think it’s just a matter time. We’re a good team and should be solid. We’ll win our share of matches, but I don’t know where that will take us," Haglin said.
Here are a few more things to look for as the Eagles head into the 2020 season:
Running the region
The Eagles have claimed the Grand Canyon the past four seasons. They won the region last year with a 10-2 record. The only teams to beat Flagstaff in 2020 in the region were Coconino and Prescott, which last won the Grand Canyon in 2016 on a tiebreaker situation with Flagstaff.
Freshman force?
Haglin said she might have a setter that fits her system for years to come in freshman Macie Moseng, who along with having a good pair of hands has the ability to play strong defense at the net -- a factor that Flagstaff's system of play relies on.
“She’s a quick study and she works really hard, and so we’ll see how that ends up. I wouldn’t have kept her on varsity if I didn’t plan on using her,” Haglin said.
Receiving the message
Haglin said that during a recent scrimmage, her team's serve-receive weaknesses were exposed a bit.
“We do serve, serve-receive every day in drills, so they are getting the practice and getting the time on the court doing it, but we have to put what we say to work," Haglin said, adding that she's hoping to see it develop early in the season before rankings and records really begin to matter.
That's where depth at the libero position should help, in addition to having good defenders overall.
Haglin said she has handful of players to pick from when it comes to putting on the libero jersey and having the ability to run the court.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.