Senior-laden Eagles working to become 4A threat again in volleyball

“I think it’s just a matter time. We’re a good team and should be solid. We’ll win our share of matches, but I don’t know where that will take us," Haglin said.

Here are a few more things to look for as the Eagles head into the 2020 season:

Running the region

The Eagles have claimed the Grand Canyon the past four seasons. They won the region last year with a 10-2 record. The only teams to beat Flagstaff in 2020 in the region were Coconino and Prescott, which last won the Grand Canyon in 2016 on a tiebreaker situation with Flagstaff.

Freshman force?

Haglin said she might have a setter that fits her system for years to come in freshman Macie Moseng, who along with having a good pair of hands has the ability to play strong defense at the net -- a factor that Flagstaff's system of play relies on.

“She’s a quick study and she works really hard, and so we’ll see how that ends up. I wouldn’t have kept her on varsity if I didn’t plan on using her,” Haglin said.

Receiving the message

Haglin said that during a recent scrimmage, her team's serve-receive weaknesses were exposed a bit.