Sena on the screen: Flagstaff senior hopes to break into entertainment industry as film writer

Flagstaff High School senior Holden Sena appears to have a bright future, whatever path it takes him down.

Sena is one of the football team's star receivers in a pass-heavy offense, totaling 606 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season. He also is a serviceable linebacker, totaling 29 tackles on defense. Realistically, if he went through the recruiting process, his skills and dedication could get him into a college program next season.

However, his career and educational interests lie elsewhere.

“I want to write for myself and make my own TV and movies and other things. The goal is to become an independent artist and make what I want to make,” he said.

Since about age 10, Sena said, he has been “obsessed” with television and movies.

At age 14 or 15, being part of that world became his career aspiration. His goal, he said, is to one day be a mogul that people recognize from their experiences in front of a screen.

Sena has already started the journey to try to become a writer. He enrolled in a rigorous online film-writing course through New York University to learn the trade. Every couple weeks, he submits assignments to a group of professors, including scripts, jokes or other forms of writing that could be put onto the screen in the future.

He also recently began working with local actor and digital producer Bubba Ganter through KAFF to put together a short film that he will attempt to submit to film festivals around the United States. He also has received some interest from the staff at Saturday Night Live, and in a few years could potentially find himself writing scripts and jokes for the long-running comedy staple if things fall his way.

In the immediate future, he will attend college after graduation, focusing on film.

“My goal is to be able to go to film school while doing stand-up or working on some scripts and just keep building,” Sena said.

While he is interested in drama, action and other types of film, Sena first fell in love with comedy. He’s seen as one of the best jokers on the Eagles roster. Coach Sean Manning appreciates the sense of humor, while applauding Sena’s effort on the field.

“His sense of humor is pretty direct. Some take offense to it, others don’t and they really enjoy it and respond well. He holds people accountable while outwardly showing what leadership and commitment on the football field is about,” Manning said.

He added: “If we could get 11 guys on the field like him with that attitude and work ethic, we’d be unstoppable.”

Sena said he works hard to know when to be funny and when to focus on the sport fully. His success shows that.

“I think that’s just my personality. I’m kind of someone who automatically makes jokes. I can make them while being intense and working hard at football. I know the balance, too, so that when it’s time to be serious, I am,” Sena said.

When practice is done, Sena said, he often spends the majority of nights locked in his room writing scripts. Three-hour sessions on the computer are the norm, and he hopes to have several scripts written by the time he is out of school and working toward his dream job.

Sena has two games remaining in his varsity career, including Senior Night against Bradshaw Mountain on Friday and a Thursday rivalry matchup with Coconino at Cromer Stadium on Nov. 10.

His focus in the next two weeks will be those contests and ending his football days on a high note. When that’s done, though, he will finish his senior year strong at Flagstaff and prepare for whatever lies ahead in the media world.

With family in New York, he hopes to move there one day and be part of a bustling entertainment community. In fact, he feels like there is no other path.

“The second I thought of it, I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” he said.