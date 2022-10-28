Seeking first region win, Eagles look to get back on track against Mingus Union today

With three games left in the season, Flagstaff football is in a bit of an odd spot. The Eagles (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) are ranked No. 33 in the 4A Conference and likely have missed the chance for a berth in the 16-team playoff bracket.

Still, with a road game at No. 27 Mingus Union (4-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon) today, the Eagles still believe there is plenty for which to play. The two squads are fighting for their respective first region victories, and want to play well heading into the final weeks of the year.

“We want to win out, even though we don’t really have a shot at playoffs,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said. “Maybe something miraculous happens if we were to win out, maybe we get into a 16-seed. The kids are realistic but still optimistic. The realism is that we’re probably not going to make it, but if we win out, we’ll see what happens. Crazier things have happened.”

Without thinking about playoffs, there is still a chance for Flagstaff to finish the season with a .500 record and a winning mark in region play. That hinges on a victory in Cottonwood.

“It would mean a ton. We’ve been fighting all year. And it would mean a lot as a senior to finish strong, starting with this week,” added center Trevor Westover.

The Eagles are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, including last Friday’s 63-19 defeat at Lee Williams in Kingman. Westover, a starter and captain, will be one of the key pieces returning to the Eagles lineup. He missed two straight weeks after injuring his leg during a game against Washington on Oct. 7.

Flagstaff, with a few injured linemen and a few more playing different positions than they were used to, had some trouble blocking a few talented defensive lines in the past two games. Mingus Union, despite its recent losing streak, has some skill in its defensive front, including senior Ethan Jones’ team-leading 59 tackles.

Westover will be a helpful addition, and the Eagles hope to have a relatively healthy line in general.

“It will be huge to have Trevor,” Manning said. “And Kent Davison -- we’re not completely sure how much he’ll play, but he’ll start -- to have them both in there is a big deal.”

“I’ve had the summer at the starting center position and most of this year. So I think everyone going back to their normal spot means a lot for the blocking and the protection of our young quarterback,” Westover added.

That young quarterback Westover mentioned is Chase Brown, who has thrown for 999 yards and 16 touchdowns in five starts since taking over the starting role in the third week of the season. Brown threw for a pair of touchdowns in last week's loss.

Senior receivers Jake Weidinger and Holden Sena have been consistent targets. The former has totaled 375 yards and seven scores, while Sena has put up 512 yards and six trips into the end zone.

Flagstaff also has a run of recent success against Mingus to draw from. The Marauders have not beaten the Eagles since 2018. Last year, Flagstaff won, 49-42, in a thriller. Weidinger totaled 175 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 2021 game.

Mingus has the better record and ranking this season, but Flagstaff feels it needs to put up points against this week's opponent through a balanced attack.

“The offensive line is going to have to shut down the blitzing on passing plays,” Westover said, “and we’re going to have to get Jadon (Wetzel) running.”

The defense will have to try and slow down a potent rushing attack from the Marauders. Senior Makai Arnaudo, junior Seth Brueland and senior Brasen Durkalec have combined for 1,297 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

It will take both sides producing.

“It’s going to be a big momentum-shifter for this team. They’ve played really well in a few games this season, so to be able to come out on top would mean a lot,” Westover said.

Kickoff Flagstaff and Mingus Union is set for at 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood.