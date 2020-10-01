Season starts with tough home test for Coconino football against Marcos de Niza

First-year QB

The Panthers are rolling out a new signal caller this season.

Senior Ryan Seery will make his first start as the Panthers QB Friday night as the program moves on from last year's starter, Jordan Lucero. He didn't do much as as a senior, throwing for just 375 yards on 48 tries, but Lucero did have six TDs to two interceptions.

When Coconino did let him throw, it was usually for a solid gain as Lucero averaged nearly 20 yards per completion.

Seery is a bit of an unknown, however, as he never attempted a pass last season and rushed one time for negative yardage. Seery did play a decent amount on the other side of the field, recording 17 tackles for the Panthers defense.

Excited to be back

For some in the program, there is some relief that Week 1 is here and the Panthers can get rolling on the field.

"We are extremely excited," Lapsley said. "It feels like it's been an eternity already, and through the offseason and preseason we have been working our tails off to get to this point, so we are really excited."

For Bennett, it just feels good to be back and have a shot to get his senior year started.