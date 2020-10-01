Season starts with tough home test for Coconino football against Marcos de Niza

Apparently when you start winning, you get some tough tests to start off new seasons.
At Friday's season opener in Cromer Stadium, defending 4A Grand Canyon Region champion Coconino gets a program out of the 4A Desert Sky looking to build off a solid 2019 season with a first-year head coach leading the way.
While a 5-5 overall record in 2019 by the Macros de Niza Padres doesn't look too great next to Coconino's 9-2 mark, the Padres have some talent that Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley is looking forward to facing.
"I'm thinking it's going to be a great game," Lapsley said Wednesday after practice. "To be honest, they have a lot of talent in a lot of different places. We definitely are prepared for this to be a physical battle, and I am sure they are gonna have some speed on their end."
On the potential for a physical game, the health of the players comes to mind. Scrimmages weren't allowed to happen due to the pandemic and teams haven't gotten as much time to hit as they normally would -- leaving some worries over readiness for a full game.
"We laugh sometimes and it is what it is," Lapsley said. "It's part of being a coach and it's hard to predict. You like to think everybody is gonna stay healthy, no bumps and bruises, but in our sport you never know what is going to happen day to day. We got guys on the depth chart that are getting reps just in case and getting those guys ready, too."
You need to look past the .500 record to see how dangerous the Padres were in 2019. As the No. 14 seed in the 4A state playoffs, the Padres knocked off third-seeded Canyon Del Oro in the first round 13-7 and then lost by just one to eventual 4A champ No. 6 Mesquite 27-26 in the quarterfinals.
The Padres have a whopping 24 seniors on varsity, including starting quarterback Antonio Hernandez. In the single-point loss to Mesquite, Hernandez threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, making him an option the Panthers defense will need to pay attention to all night.
Record watch
Panthers senior running back Zach Bennett already has his name etched throughout the Coconino football team's record books as one of the most prolific backs in its school history. But there is one record that is out of reach -- for now.
Bennett needs 890 more yards to pass Bruce Branch for most rushing yards in a career. Because the 2020 season has been condensed to just seven games, Bennett needs to average 127 yards per game to set the record.
For his career Bennett has averaged 141 yards per contest, so if he keeps a similar workload as he has the past two seasons, there would be a new all-time leading rusher for Coconino by season's end.
Bennett also needs 110 carries to pass Branch's career mark, another record that can be broken assuming Bennett hits his average for carries.
First-year QB
The Panthers are rolling out a new signal caller this season.
Senior Ryan Seery will make his first start as the Panthers QB Friday night as the program moves on from last year's starter, Jordan Lucero. He didn't do much as as a senior, throwing for just 375 yards on 48 tries, but Lucero did have six TDs to two interceptions.
When Coconino did let him throw, it was usually for a solid gain as Lucero averaged nearly 20 yards per completion.
Seery is a bit of an unknown, however, as he never attempted a pass last season and rushed one time for negative yardage. Seery did play a decent amount on the other side of the field, recording 17 tackles for the Panthers defense.
Excited to be back
For some in the program, there is some relief that Week 1 is here and the Panthers can get rolling on the field.
"We are extremely excited," Lapsley said. "It feels like it's been an eternity already, and through the offseason and preseason we have been working our tails off to get to this point, so we are really excited."
For Bennett, it just feels good to be back and have a shot to get his senior year started.
"It feels amazing to be back out here, just truly blessed," Bennett said. " ... Just giving me and my team another opportunity to come out and play and see what we can make happen this year -- hopefully a playoff run, but we'll see."
Next up
Friday's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., about three and a half hours following the start of Flagstaff High School's opener -- also at Cromer -- against Mingus.
Fans that aren't among the limited number of attendees can tune into KAFF Country 93.5/AM 930 on the radio or online. Coconino will also stream the game live at Sportcopelive.com.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
