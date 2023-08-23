When a ball falls during Eagles volleyball practice without a defender going for it, players have to do sprints -- even if the attack comes from an awkward angle.

Longtime coach Beth Haglin might not have to make her players do many sprints, however, this season at practice.

“They are very scrappy," she said during a preseason practice last week.

Haglin believes her roster, which is made up mostly of juniors, has the potential to make more noise this season in the 4A Conference and the Grand Canyon Region, which the program has dominated while under the direction of Haglin.

The Eagles finished last season with a 12-0 mark in the Grand Canyon Region standings and a 13-5 regular-season record.

“The juniors have more experience on the court than last year," Haglin said, "and I think they are more mature on the court. They played club together last year after that high school season. And I just think the girls are more confident in their hitting.”

There are seven juniors listed on the 2023 roster, five seniors, a promising sophomore and one freshman. Nine players are returning from last year's squad, with two key juniors, Sophie Krassner and Macie Moseng, entering their third year on varsity.

The Eagles will have to play with hustle early in the season, as their schedule is front-loaded with teams that made postseason appearances in 2022. Within that early part of the slate are the Estella Foothills Wolves, the defending 4A state tournament champion.

“It’s a good way to start," Haglin said. "It will show us what we need to work on right away.”

Flagstaff reached the quarterfinals of the state tourney in 2022 and in 2021 after hitting a semifinal wall for three straight seasons from 2018 to 2020.

The year's team, despite being loaded with juniors, appears to have the mix of offense, defense and cohesiveness that could get the Eagle back into the championship round for the first time since 2013 -- the year Flagstaff won a second straight state title. They should certainly be a problem for 4A stronghold programs this season.

“It’s hard to find a weak player out there," Haglin said of her squad.

Difficulty finding holes in practice is making the offense better, and, according to Haglin, practices can get heated at times -- in a good way.

"I feel like this group of young ladies is really competitive. They hate to lose. Anything we play, whatever game it is, they like to win. They argue a lot about it,” Haglin said through a smile and a laugh.

There have been other times during the preseason, however, when the offense has tested the limits of the defense in practice, Haglin said.

And the Eagles have a new hitter to deploy at the net to keep opposing defenses feeling pressure. Sophomore Lilly Hartman, who is listed as a 6-foot-tall outside hitter, joins the team this year and has been showing off her ball placement and power at practices.

Hartman will add to a cast up front that has top returning attacks from a season ago, creating more opportunities to spread the attack across the net. Krassner is back on the court for the Eagles after recording a team-high 337 kills her sophomore year on .248 hitting. Moseng, who shared time at the setter position last season, also returns after tallying 235 kills last season to go with 403 assists.

Hartman could also help replace the production of Haylee Gilleland, who graduated last school year after providing the team 281 kills.

Moseng returns as the team's leading blocker and server from a year ago, notching 77 blocks and dropping in 60 service aces.

Last year, the Eagles served at a 90% clip, and only committed 239 serve-receive errors on 1,609 receptions.

The first touch on both sides of the ball is something Haglin puts emphasis each and every year. In fact, according to her, the team spends nearly an hour every day working on passing.

“If you believe that it’s an important part of the game -- which I do -- you’re going to spend a lot of time on it,” Haglin said

Flagstaff's season starts Monday with an away match against 4A Thunderbird, which spoiled the Eagles' season opener a year ago. The Eagles will play their home opener against the Paradise Honors Panthers on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"We’re going to be solid," Haglin said, "Where that takes us, who knows?”