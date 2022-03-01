Schenck set to move up all-time NAU assists leaderboard on Wednesday

It could take just one pass from Regan Schenck against Eastern Washington on Wednesday at the Walkup Skydome for some Northern Arizona women’s basketball history to be made.

The junior guard has totaled 441 assists for the Lumberjacks, which ranks her tied for second place in Northern Arizona’s all-time leaders list with Kim Winkfield. With one against the Eagles, she will take control of second and start on her journey toward the No. 1 spot held by Sade Cunningham (637).

Schenck has been a consistent distributor for the Lumberjacks (13-13, 10-8 Big Sky) this season, taking heavy responsibility in running Northern Arizona’s offense in both transition and half-court sets. The stats piling up is just an added bonus for what she brings to the squad.

“I never really look at the records, but having it brought to my attention is super cool, especially going from not being top-five to start the season to now this point. Being able to work my way up and hopefully get to second in the next game is all really exciting,”

The Lumberjacks have one of the deepest rosters of recent seasons. Especially with guards Nina Radford and Lauren Orndoff back after missing last season, there is plenty of offensive talent to give Schenck options to throw to.

Schenck credits some of her own success to their talent.

“Last year I was more of a scorer. This year we’re really deep, with a lot of girls that didn’t play because of injuries and COVID and other situations that people were going through. But we just have a lot of scorers on our team, and it’s easier to get assists because when I get it to them they’re usually going to make it,” she said.

And, like nearly every team in college athletics, the Lumberjacks have had their share of COVID concerns throughout the season. A few games were canceled or postponed, and notably, the Lumberjacks played a road game at Idaho on Dec. 30 with just seven available players. Schenck played 39 of 40 minutes in that game, not unlike the workload she has heaped all season, and was still running in transition at the end of the game.

Coach Loree Payne has been impressed with Schenck’s play all season. She said the guard has been one of Northern Arizona’s key pieces, helping them stay afloat even during the toughest times. Payne believes the assist record is a reward for Schenck’s efforts.

“It’s huge, and we haven’t even talked about what she’s going to do next year. She is one away from second, and she’s still in the hunt for single-season assists and she’s going to shatter a bunch of those records next year. She’s been so consistent for us in assists. We’d love to see her score more for us, because she’s very capable of that, but she’s put together a phenomenal career,” Payne said.

Game notes:

Northern Arizona will host Eastern Washington in the first of two home games to conclude the regular season. Sitting at a tie for fifth in the Big Sky standings, the Lumberjacks can move up to fourth or drop all the way to seventh, depending on the results from their games and those of the rest of the conference.

Thus, Payne said the final two home contests could prove a crucial spark for Northern Arizona as it heads into the conference championship bracket.

Coming off an 89-77 win at Weber State on Saturday, with effective play from guard Miki’ala Maio as a boost, Payne said she believes the Lumberjacks are in solid shape.

“For us to be able to put together a good last week, and then have momentum going into the tournament, we need the twins (Olivia and Nyah Moran) to be playing well, Mik to be playing well, our post presence with (Fatoumata Jaiteh) stepping up and then obviously our starters to get the job done,” she said.

