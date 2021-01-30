Schenck has career day, NAU women win exciting game against Northern Colorado at home

The game was within single digits all afternoon as the biggest lead was held by Northern Arizona at 38-29 after Schenck hit a 3 at the 1:54 mark of the second quarter. Northern Colorado’s biggest lead was just four when the Bears opened a 4-0 lead to start the game.

Northern Arizona answered the 4-0 Bears start with a 4-0 run of its own, as the two traded buckets until Northern Arizona pulled away to take a 21-16 lead entering the second. Northern Arizona kept the Bears at bay in the second and had a chance to take a double-digit lead into halftime but Schenck was called for a charge as she dished a pass out to an open Nakai -- who hit the 3 but it was ruled no good due to the charge call.

Instead, Northern Colorado’s Jasmine Gayles -- who finished with a team-high 20 on 7-of-13 field goal shooting and hit 3 of 6 from deep -- swished a triple to cut Northern Arizona's lead to 38-33 entering halftime.

Once the third quarter got rolling things got interesting, or scary depending which side you look at it from. The Bears opened the third with nine straight makes, tying the game at 49-all.