Schenck has career day, NAU women win exciting game against Northern Colorado at home

Regan Schenck stuffed the stat sheet, Miki’ala Maio dominated the scoring column and the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team came out of a shootout with Northern Colorado with a tight win.
Schenck had a career day all around with one of her best stat lines of her college career. The junior guard went for a career-best 27 points on near-perfect shooting going 8 of 8 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 8 of 11 from the foul line. She nabbed 12 rebounds for her second career double-double and first since her freshman season, and she added in six assists for good measure while playing with three or more fouls for most of the afternoon.
Maio didn’t let her teammate overshadow her, as the transfer guard went for a career-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field as she hit her only 3 of the day and went 1 of 1 at the charity line.
Those two on their own put up dominant numbers and combined had enough to hold off a near-lights-out Bears offense in a 84-81 win in the Rolle Activity Center. The Lumberjacks get a much-needed win, snapping a three-game losing skid to improve to 7-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Sky Conference. Northern Colorado fell to 7-10 overall and 6-6 in the league.
All in a day's work for the pair of guards, who did all they could to make up for JJ Nakai and Khiarica Rasheed’s rough day as the two went just a combined 3 of 11 from the field for just 10 points.
"We needed this one," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "The kids stayed the course, they knew that we were just on the brink. ... If you tell me that JJ and (Rasheed) wouldn't score double digits and we score 84, that just means we have so many offensive weapons."
Northern Arizona played with a quicker pace than it had during the three-game skid, and it definitely made a difference. The Lumberjacks were credited with 17 fastbreak points and scored 12 points off 15 Northern Colorado turnovers.
"We were able to get all five people on the floor running -- which I think helped everybody," Schenck said. "It opened up cuts. It opened up passes out. I think think it was a team effort in transition, and we finally got back to doing what we were doing at the beginning of the season."
While Schenck and Maio almost had perfect days, the Northern Colorado offense wasn’t too far off either.
The Bears shot 54.7% from the field, going 11 of 21 from 3-point range but shot just 12 of 18 from the foul line. The Bears’ hot shooting kept the game close all afternoon.
Northern Colorado isn’t a high-powered offense by most stats -- averaging 60.2 points per game entering Saturday, good for second-worst in the Big Sky. But the Bears are the most dangerous 3-point shooting team in the league at 38.7% for the season entering the contest, and that is exactly how the Bears stayed close with Northern Arizona all afternoon Saturday.
The game was within single digits all afternoon as the biggest lead was held by Northern Arizona at 38-29 after Schenck hit a 3 at the 1:54 mark of the second quarter. Northern Colorado’s biggest lead was just four when the Bears opened a 4-0 lead to start the game.
Northern Arizona answered the 4-0 Bears start with a 4-0 run of its own, as the two traded buckets until Northern Arizona pulled away to take a 21-16 lead entering the second. Northern Arizona kept the Bears at bay in the second and had a chance to take a double-digit lead into halftime but Schenck was called for a charge as she dished a pass out to an open Nakai -- who hit the 3 but it was ruled no good due to the charge call.
Instead, Northern Colorado’s Jasmine Gayles -- who finished with a team-high 20 on 7-of-13 field goal shooting and hit 3 of 6 from deep -- swished a triple to cut Northern Arizona's lead to 38-33 entering halftime.
Once the third quarter got rolling things got interesting, or scary depending which side you look at it from. The Bears opened the third with nine straight makes, tying the game at 49-all.
It took nearly seven minutes into the third quarter for the Bears to miss, and once they did they crashed hard, missing their final five of the third as the Lumberjacks pulled away to take a six-point lead into the fourth. Maio dominated the third with 11 of her 24 in the quarter alone as she scored 11 of Northern Arizona’s first 16 points to basically answer the Bears hot start all by herself.
Schenck and company held off the Bears one more time in the fourth as each time the visiting team pulled with one possession the Lumberjacks had an answer. Most often it was Schenck who had the answer, but Nakai also hit a big 3 in the fourth to turn a two-point game into a five and near the end, with the game at a 81-79 Northern Arizona, Schenck hit two free throws and Emily Rodabaugh hit a freebie to ice the game with four seconds left.
Near triple-double, again
Eventually Schenck will get a triple-double at the rate she stuffs the box score.
Schenck’s performance was the latest all-around line the 5-foot-7 junior has had this season. She nearly had the elusive triple-double three other times this season as she entered Saturday averaging 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season.
"That is the thing that I love, she is our leading rebounder right now," Payne said. " ... That kid has so much toughness."
Schenck has recorded six games this season with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists this season and is one of two Big Sky players in the top 10 in both rebounds and assists within the conference.
Up next
The Lumberjacks host Sacramento State (1-12, 1-9 Big Sky) Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.
