Just about everything went right for the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team Thursday, as the Lumberjacks led throughout the game and defeated Montana State 79-50 at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky) completed a season sweep over the Bobcats, who narrowly edged Northern Arizona out in the final of last season’s conference tournament.

“They were locked in for 40 minutes. This is one of the better full games that we’ve played all season, and it's a great time to be playing really well as a team,” Northern Arizona coach Loree Payne said.

She added: “It’s a big rivalry. We’ve matched up against Montana State and Montana quite a bit over the past few years. And I’m just really proud of the team to be able to get that sweep.”

Beside the dominant win, it was also a record-breaking night for guard Regan Schenck. In fact, she almost broke two long-standing records.

Schenck became Northern Arizona’s all-time leader in games played (144) Thursday. She also tied the mark for all-time assists (637) with a pass to Emily Rodabaugh for a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Schenck said teammates told her when she was approaching the record, and there were a few chances to break it, but a few missed shots on solid passes kept her from having the mark to herself.

“When I needed one more I knew. We just didn’t quite get there,” Schenck said. “It’s cool but I want one more.”

Schenck had an all-around solid statistical day, finishing the game with 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. She also played quality defense against Montana State’s Darian White, one of the top guards in the Big Sky Conference.

Rodabaugh added 21 points, including five 3s, while also collecting six rebounds. Defensively, she totaled three steals and blocked a shot.

Northern Arizona appeared to run away with the game from the start. Rodabaugh hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter, scoring eight points total in the period. Northern Arizona led 25-15 and never let up.

Schenck started to heat up in the second quarter. The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 47-28 at halftime, due in part to Schenck’s layup with mere ticks left on the clock before the buzzer.

The Lumberjacks continued to pile on points in the third period, scoring 26 -- the most of any quarter in the game. The backups played most of the final minutes with the game out of reach.

Northern Arizona shot 44% from the field, a solid percentage but nothing outstanding. The Lumberjacks’ defense shone, though, holding the Bobcats to just 30%. Montana State also committed 23 turnovers.

“I think we had some really one-on-one defense, and I felt like we also made their post play a little bit difficult. That’s one of the things that I think we’re really getting good at defensively,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks will host Montana Saturday. Schenck needs one assist to claim the throne at Northern Arizona. More importantly, the Lumberjacks can clinch a second season sweep in as many games. They defeated the Grizzlies 76-74 Jan. 5 in Missoula, Montana.