Running Route 66 for $66,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

The journey has really just started and he hasn't gained much in terms of funds yet, but Shakin is confident he can at least provide something during his attempt around the world.

"I haven't really had any publicity yet, because it has been mostly abandoned small towns along the way," Shakin said. "Flagstaff is really the first city I have gotten to."

He travels light, Shakin said, pushing a jogging stroller with a tent and other necessities. He makes stops in towns as needed, with Flagstaff being the first major town he has gone through in the U.S. so far.

"I am pushing a jogging stroller with all of my supplies in it. I also have camping gear, food, water and clothes for about a few days. I resupply every two or three days. Sometimes it is tough, going through the deserts. Flagstaff is cool and I have been here before; I love this city."

His run across Route 66 started at the Santa Monica pier on May 5 and he has gone an average of 140.8 miles per week, according to Strava.

On Tuesday alone Shakin ran 50 miles going from Ash Fork to Flagstaff, his longest single-day mark so far. The next longest stretch he has recorded is 47 miles in between Hesperia and Barstow, California.

Anyone who wants to contribute to Shakin's cause can donate to either Americares or Feeding America directly, or people can follow his journey via Instagram, Strava and Facebook.

