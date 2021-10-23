Running back French breaks carries record as Coconino defeats Mingus Union

The Coconino Panthers, led by junior running back Cooper French, lit up the Mingus Marauders at home 28-14 Friday, as French etched his name in Coconino football history.
French broke the school record for carries (38), passing Casper Rice's 1978 mark of 37 carries. Also, French became the second-highest in-game rusher with 310 yards, scoring three touchdowns. French is a runner-up to David Quick, who accumulated 340 yards versus Mohave in 2016.
When asked about his record-breaking performance, French was humble in his response.
“Shoot, our (offensive) line was clicking in that spread oh my goodness,” French said, “It was a dream running behind those guys, it feels great (to break these records) but the credit has got to go to the dogs upfront on the line," he said.
It was a slow start to the game for both teams, but quickly Coconino's game plan became clear. The Panthers ran the ball almost every down until the Marauders could stop it. They could not. The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break.
Coconino ran the ball 52 times for 407 yards and four touchdowns and showed no signs of slowing down at any point throughout the game. Senior Gabriel Callado added 55 yards and a score for the Panthers.
“The guys worked together as a unit on the offensive line,” Coconino coach Mike Lapsley said, “they trust Cooper and our other backs and they work well together.”
The Panther's defense was solid as well. Coconino played well against the Marauders' run-heavy offense. Mingus only averaged 3.5 yards a carry on 36 attempts and were either sacked or tackled for a loss on 6 separate plays.
“We got locked in and dialed in on their run game,” Lapsley said, “the most important part of the week was to shut down their run, and be ready for play-action pass and bootlegs.”
Coconino's special teams also played a huge factor in the victory. The Panthers stole four points from the Marauders by blocking a field goal on the opening possession and blocking an extra point in the third quarter.
Mingus tried to close the gap in the fourth quarter. The Marauders got a goal-line interception midway through the period and marched down the field to score to make it a two-possession game. From there, Coconino’s running game kept the ball and the Panthers ran down the clock.
When asked what he wanted his team to take away from this game, Lapsley said that he wants his players to think about what they can get better at individually and collectively as a team to improve, and to get better every week.
The Panthers (4-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon) will face Bradshaw Mountain (4-3, 2-1 Grand Canyon) next Friday.