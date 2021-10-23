Running back French breaks carries record as Coconino defeats Mingus Union

The Coconino Panthers, led by junior running back Cooper French, lit up the Mingus Marauders at home 28-14 Friday, as French etched his name in Coconino football history.

French broke the school record for carries (38), passing Casper Rice's 1978 mark of 37 carries. Also, French became the second-highest in-game rusher with 310 yards, scoring three touchdowns. French is a runner-up to David Quick, who accumulated 340 yards versus Mohave in 2016.

When asked about his record-breaking performance, French was humble in his response.

“Shoot, our (offensive) line was clicking in that spread oh my goodness,” French said, “It was a dream running behind those guys, it feels great (to break these records) but the credit has got to go to the dogs upfront on the line," he said.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams, but quickly Coconino's game plan became clear. The Panthers ran the ball almost every down until the Marauders could stop it. They could not. The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break.

Coconino ran the ball 52 times for 407 yards and four touchdowns and showed no signs of slowing down at any point throughout the game. Senior Gabriel Callado added 55 yards and a score for the Panthers.