Running — and writing — the dream in Flagstaff

Q: Why did you choose Ben Rosario and NAZ Elite to train with, when there are other highly successful groups, such as those run by Jerry Schumacher (Bowerman Track Club, Oregon) or the Hanson brothers (Hanson Distance Project, Michigan) from which to choose?

A: I thought I had the best chance of getting a "yes" from Ben Rosario. But it wasn’t just that. It was what was behind the "yes." Based on what I knew about Ben’s approach and the team’s position in the sport, I thought that Ben would get it. He would embrace what I was trying to accomplish. And I was right. There were other options out there and had B and C choices, if you will, but I got a quick "yes."

Q: Was part of your motivation to join NAZ Elite not just to get a PR but to tell about what goes on in a pro training group?

A: It’s one thing for a professional athlete to tell you stories from inside the locker room. But let’s face it, if you’re a nonelite athlete, you can’t relate to the genetic lottery winners. I felt if I did my job right, that I could connect with runners in a different kind of way where they could see themselves in me.