Rufus the Raven: Coconino senior Rufus Rusholme-Cobb signs to Franklin Pierce University

A year ago, Rufus Rusholme-Cobb was just trying to figure out directions to his new school, much less thinking about what might lie ahead in his academic and athletic career.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, and Rusholme-Cobb -- a transfer student who spent his senior year at Coconino High School -- signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire during a ceremony at the school’s gymnasium.

In one season of high school basketball, Rusholme-Cobb led the Panthers in average points (11.4) and assists (3) as the lead guard. The Panthers went 16-4 and won the Grand Canyon Region with a record of 10-2.

After signing his letter of intent, Rusholme-Cobb took a moment to reflect on his “crazy” experience in Flagstaff. He’d always dreamed of playing college basketball, but said it was surreal actually to be signing to do so.

“If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be here now, I’d say, ‘No way.’ It’s been a roller coaster at times; like when I first got here I didn’t think I’d fit in,” he said. “And now I’m part of the family here at Coconino. These guys are part of my family forever.”

There was a similar fit when he took a visit to Rindge, New Hampshire, home of the Ravens, who went 18-11 last season. He got to see the campus and meet many of his future teammates and coaches. It seemed to him that everything felt right.

“They had this one guy from England who’s pretty similar to me, and I sort of meshed with him really well. I remembered the relationships I made there right away were brilliant, and the coaches were lovely. I don’t have to pay a dime for college, so it’s not a hard choice,” Rusholme-Cobb said.

Coconino Principal Stacie Zanzucchi remembers, as part of the senior’s journey, that he barely had time to get a night’s sleep before he got to Coconino the first time. Rusholme-Cobb flew on a Thursday in the summer from New Zealand, spent most of the next two days traveling and showed up to a summer practice on a Saturday.

His original host family lived near Lake Mary, and Rusholme-Cobb did not have an American driver’s license. So he had to ride a bicycle many miles to get to the school, showing up a little confused and very tired to meet Zanzucchi and the team for his first taste of high school in the United States.

He moved to a closer home, though, and many teammates and coaches stepped up to give him rides to games and practices throughout the year. In return, they got a quality player and person along for a season.

“He quickly made friends and teammates here, and it was definitely the right place for him,” Zanzucchi said. “We’re super proud of Rufus. It’s been such a pleasure and a joy to get to know him.”

Mike Moran, who retired after the winter season from the Panthers head coach position, thoroughly agreed.

“It’s a great honor to be here today next to him,” Moran said. “All the things he did here for the basketball team, he’s been a great young man and I’m really proud of him.”

Rusholme-Cobb will finish the remaining days of school and graduate as a Panther. His parents are also set to come visit and a take a vacation out west, then they will travel home together in June for the summer before he returns to New Hampshire in August to begin his collegiate career.

He said he will try to find some teams to practice with, and will spend the majority of the time at home preparing for competition at the next level.

“I’m going to work out, lift some weights and hopefully put some weight on me,” he said. “It’s actually winter at home, so I’m just going to be working.”

