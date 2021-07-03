Robin Pflugrad an 'invaluable' piece of NAU football's staff

Before he joined Northern Arizona's coaching staff back in 2018, Robin Pflugrad said his son seemed to be inquiring just how many years he expected to continue coaching.

"He goes, 'Well, you know, how much longer do you have before you retire?'" Pflugrad described his conversation with Northern Arizona quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad. "So I was going, 'Well, gee whiz, you know I still love the game. I still feel passionate and most of the time, my body still works pretty good, so I haven't thought about that, son.'"

Now, three years later, Robin is looking ahead to a fourth year coaching alongside his son on the Lumberjacks' offensive staff. Serving as the program's tight ends and assistant head coach, Pflugrad's past head coaching experience offered head coach Chris Ball a valuable sounding board as he navigated his first time running a program.

"I needed to surround myself with some guys who have done that," Ball said. "My relationship with him goes way back. We were very successful together at Washington State and he brings a lot of experience and that's invaluable. A lot of people overlook that, but anytime we're trying to make a decision on something, I ask his opinion. With our relationship, you can be honest. He can tell me what he thinks or how he would do things, which is very, very helpful."