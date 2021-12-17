Roberts' journey leads to spot on Lumberjacks roster

Northern Arizona junior Spencer Roberts, like all of the players on the Lumberjacks men's basketball team, had to carve his own path to earn a roster spot. Roberts’, though, had just a few more twists and turns.

The six-foot-eight forward from Alberta, Canada, played at two junior colleges -- Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the 2018-2019 season and College of Southern Idaho in 2019-20 -- with a few injuries sprinkled in, before coming to Northern Arizona to serve as a student manager last academic year.

Roberts’ journey, that now leads him to a spot in the Lumberjacks’ rotation, gives him a chance to reflect and use his own struggles to keep him moving forward.

“Sometimes I look back when things are hard and tell myself that I’ve dealt with more difficult times, and that motivates me to help this team get to the future we want it to have,” Roberts said.

After two years of junior college basketball, in which he sustained a torn quad and a high ankle sprain within months of each other, Roberts was unsure of what his future would hold. With his mother in the Phoenix area, he chose NAU to simply spend a year as a student at an American school not too far away from family, rehabbing his injuries and getting caught up on his studies.

Coach Shane Burcar knew the coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, who told him that Roberts was interested in coming to school in Flagstaff. He wanted to immerse himself in the sport in some capacity, so a manager spot made sense.

“He wanted to go school, and whether it was a manager or player, he wanted to be part of a program. So I said we’ll take him as a manager. And since then he’s worked really hard, and he’s a young man of high character. His energy every day in practice was the kind of thing we wanted,” Burcar said.

While he was thankful for the opportunity, Roberts said he still didn’t know whether the manager route was a permanent one or not.

“I just wanted to be around basketball, and really I didn’t know what my plan was going to be after a year. I was thinking maybe I would transfer or who knows what, but coach needed players for scout team so I would just come out and work hard and then coach gave me a chance and saw where I could fit in,” Roberts said.

He said he “bugged” Burcar and the staff all season for a tryout. Burcar was intrigued with Roberts’ work ethic and energy on the floor. He cited the junior’s loyalty

So, the time spent waiting patiently, while still attempting to make a move, eventually worked out. He still hasn’t quite carved a consistent role on the floor. On some nights Roberts plays quite a few minutes, while other games have gone by this season in which he gets on the floor very little or not at all.

Even as someone who is still working to find more playing time behind several talented big men in the depth chart, he plays an important role with the Lumberjacks.

“We still didn’t promise him anything when we offered him a scholarship. As you can tell with the playing time, still nothing has been promised. But Spencer is such an asset to the team because he’s a winner. Guys like him are so important,” Burcar said.

Others on the team are encouraged by his story, too.

“He pretty much took the path that I took. I wasn’t a manager, but I was a walk-on and I earned a scholarship as well,” redshirt junior Nik Mains said, “so it’s all about the grind and competing every day to make that spot.”

“It just proves if you can put the work in you can make it,” Mains added.

Now, whether it’s as a role player or more, Roberts has enjoyed his time as a player on the Lumberjacks roster. With a revamped roster from last season, the Lumberjacks appear to be on an upward swing. The focus, Roberts said, is on making these next two years as successful as possible.

There is still some time in between, though, to look back on how he got here and letting his story drive him forward.

“You just kind of look at the extra nights you put in the gym and just believing in yourself. I had a great support system with my father and my mother back home. They pushed me a lot, and so did the coaches. So when I got my opportunity to show what I could do, I tried to be as tough as I could,” Roberts said.

“The rest is history now.”

Northern Arizona will play the San Diego Toreros in the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday.

