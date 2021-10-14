Rising to the cause: Team honors O’odham community with unique jerseys

Depicting history, culture and community within one jersey is unique. Making all proceeds from the sale of that jersey go toward supporting Native American families and children who have been displaced is even more special.

Before the Phoenix Rising notched its second straight shutout by blanking the Oakland Roots 1-0 Saturday night at Wild Horse Pass, the team warmed up in high fashion by wearing T-shirts designed to pay homage to the O’odham people and the land on which the stadium sits.

Jaime Jackson, a graphic artist from the Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) and a Phoenix Rising supporter, helped create the poignant jerseys for the team to wear while warming up in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“This is my first time working with Phoenix Rising,” Jackson said. “I loved the idea of jumping on the opportunity to chip in and do what I could for the community and for the organization.”

The jersey is the center for many things, including an outlet for the GRIC message as well as offering a way to give back to the community by donating all proceeds of the shirt to Three Precious Miracles, a non-profit organization that helps provide support and care for families of displaced Native American children.