Reports: Southern Utah receives invite to join Western Athletic Conference

There could be some realignment coming to the Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences.

Southern Utah has made it public that it received an official invitation to leave the Big Sky and join the WAC. Chris Kwiecinski of The Spectrum in St. George, Utah, first reported the news on Tuesday morning.

"We have received an official invitation from the Western Athletic Conference yesterday," SUU Athletics told The Spectrum. "We have not made a final decision, but are seriously considering it."

Southern Utah is considered Northern Arizona's main rival in the Big Sky, mainly in football, with the two squaring off for almost 40 years before it even was an interconference rivalry.

The football rivalry has existed since 1982 when the two played 11 times over a 30-year span as nonconference opponents until Southern Utah joined the Big Sky in 2012. Once Southern Utah moved to the Big Sky, the HintonBurdick Grand Canyon Trophy was introduced and made part of the rivalry as the teams have played each season since.

Northern Arizona leads the football all-time series 13-10 but has won just twice since Southern Utah joined the Big Sky.