Reports: Southern Utah receives invite to join Western Athletic Conference

There could be some realignment coming to the Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences.
Southern Utah has made it public that it received an official invitation to leave the Big Sky and join the WAC. Chris Kwiecinski of The Spectrum in St. George, Utah, first reported the news on Tuesday morning.
"We have received an official invitation from the Western Athletic Conference yesterday," SUU Athletics told The Spectrum. "We have not made a final decision, but are seriously considering it."
Southern Utah is considered Northern Arizona's main rival in the Big Sky, mainly in football, with the two squaring off for almost 40 years before it even was an interconference rivalry.
The football rivalry has existed since 1982 when the two played 11 times over a 30-year span as nonconference opponents until Southern Utah joined the Big Sky in 2012. Once Southern Utah moved to the Big Sky, the HintonBurdick Grand Canyon Trophy was introduced and made part of the rivalry as the teams have played each season since.
Northern Arizona leads the football all-time series 13-10 but has won just twice since Southern Utah joined the Big Sky.
The news of Southern Utah leaving is a bit expected, as national college sports writer Matt Brown reported in October that the WAC had plans to invite Southern Utah with hopes of resurrecting football within the conference.
The WAC has been busy with expansion, recently adding St. George-based Dixie State and Tarleton State out of Texas. Brown also reported the WAC hopes to add FCS schools Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin so the conference can again sponsor football.
Southern Utah's departure would put three Utah schools in the WAC -- Dixie State and Utah Valley being the others. The Big Sky would drop to 10 teams for men's and women's basketball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, and track and field and cross country. The move would reduce football to 12 and golf to 12 as well. Softball in the Big Sky would drop to just six teams if Southern Utah leaves.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
