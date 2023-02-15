A former Northern Arizona associate athletics director violated academic integrity rules when she provided impermissible assistance to a student-athlete in the women's basketball program during a placement exam, according to findings released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

Because the academic integrity violation constituted an impermissible benefit, the student-athlete competed in 10 games while ineligible.

The school, former associate athletics director for academics and enforcement staff agreed that the violation occurred when the administrator provided a student-athlete with a significant number of answers to a math placement exam. Although the student-athlete would not have received academic credit for the exam, the conduct violates NCAA rules for academic misconduct and amounts to an impermissible benefit.

The school's online proctoring service flagged the exam for irregularities, and after reviewing audio and video recordings of the exam, its results were discarded and the matter was referred to the school's academic integrity hearing board to determine further university-level sanctions.

Following the completion of its internal processes, the Northern Arizona notified the NCAA that the violations had occurred. During a collaborative investigation, the parties learned that university officials erroneously believed the student-athlete did not need to be ruled ineligible and withheld from competition until she was reinstated. As a result, the university and the enforcement staff agreed that the student-athlete competed in 10 games and received actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.

The university, enforcement staff and former associate athletics director used ranges identified by the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to agree upon level II-mitigated penalties for the university and level II-standard penalties for the former associate athletics director. The decision contains the full list of penalties as approved by the Committee on Infractions, including:

One year of probation

A $5,000 fine.

A one-year show-cause order for the former associate athletics director. During that period, any NCAA member school employing her shall ensure that the associate athletics director abides by the following terms: Attend an NCAA regional rules seminar at her own expense. Participate in the N4A Professional Development Institute at her own expense. Present rules education sessions concerning academic misconduct and lessons learned from the infractions case to the athletics staff and student-athletes at her current institution.

A vacation of all records in which the student-athlete competed while ineligible.

Northern Arizona must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.

“While the recent NCAA infraction was an isolated incident, NAU Athletics takes the occurrence very seriously," Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said. "We will use this situation as an opportunity to fortify the strong culture of compliance that exists among our coaches and staff.”