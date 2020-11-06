Region title in view as Flagstaff, Coconino football hit home stretch of regular season with 2 games left

The Flagstaff and Coconino football teams are nearly there, almost to a crosstown game next week in the regular-season finale that would decide the 4A Grand Canyon Region title.
But there is still this week.
The Eagles (3-2, 3-1 4A Grand Canyon) host Lee Williams (3-2, 2-2 4A Grand Canyon) Friday night at Cromer Stadium and the Panthers (5-0, 4-0 4A Grand Canyon) are on the road in Cottonwood at Mingus Union (1-4, 1-3 4A Grand Canyon).
Essentially both Coconino and Flagstaff control their own destinies going forward -- but Coconino has a bit more wiggle room to win a region title for the second straight season.
If Flagstaff wins out, the region title goes to the Eagles. Plain and simple. All Coconino really needs to do is beat Flagstaff next week, although the Panthers still would like to take care of business against Mingus and finish the regular season undefeated.
A region title doesn't give an automatic playoff bid like it has in the past. It is safe to assume, however, that either team winning the region would be enough to get into the 4A Conference state tournament. Flagstaff likely has a shot even if it can't beat Coconino but wins this weekend.
Fans will have a more clear picture of the playoffs next week when the rankings are released for the first time.
Flagstaff versus Lee Williams
After back-to-back losses, the Eagles get a team that's been a bit surprising.
The Lee Williams Volunteers played Coconino to a one-score game back in Week 2 in Kingman and are just one of two teams to play Coconino that close all season.
Since then, the Volunteers have been a bit up and down. They were routed by Bradshaw Mountain a week after playing Coconino but then beat Shadow Mountain and Mingus -- both currently one-win teams -- by two scores each.
The Volunteers use a balanced attack led by junior quarterback Devean Santos, who has thrown for 198 yards per game and 12 touchdowns this season. He averages about 17 yards per completion and has a 59% completion mark.
He is flanked by senior running back James Garcia, who leads the team in rushing at 424 yards for the year, has four rushing TDs and is averaging 106 yards per game. Santos has been solid as a runner as well, going for 364 yards on the ground with three scores.
The Eagles have plenty of experience this season dealing with QBs who can run, specifically Bradshaw Mountain quarterback Josh Grant, who went for 304 yards through the air and 88 on the ground in an overtime loss to Flagstaff.
The Lee Williams attack nearly mirrors the Flagstaff attack -- but in a less effective way. Both teams on paper throw and run at a similar clip, but Flagstaff just has the better options and quarterback and running back.
For the season, Eagles signal caller Morgan Bewley has thrown for 970 yards on a 64% passing clip. The senior has tossed eight touchdowns and five interceptions while going for 194 yards per game. Eagles star running back Luis Jaramillo has 534 yards on the ground and eight rushing TDs on the season.
Friday's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cromer Stadium at Coconino High School.
Coconino versus Mingus
Some in media circles around Arizona thought Mingus would be a sneaky good team in the first year of a rebuild following a winless 2019 season.
The Marauders aren't winless and getting blown out each week, but have still struggled.
Mingus has two one-score losses -- one coming against Flagstaff -- as well as two blowout losses, but do have a blowout win. Safe to say the year has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Marauders as well.
Offensively the Marauders have done their work on the ground. A senior-laden backfield is led by Andrew Meyer, who has 466 yards rushing and five touchdowns via the run. His running mate, Jonathan Sanchez, isn't far behind with 371 yards and leads the team with eight scores on the ground.
The Marauders have been susceptible to turnovers this year, specifically quarterback Zachary Harrison, who has six fumbles with all being lost.
Meanwhile on the Coconino side of things, senior running back Zach Bennett is nearing a massive milestone.
Bennett needs just 67 yards to pass Bruce Branch and become the all-time leading rusher in the Coconino Panthers program history. He already has amassed 823 rushing yards in five games this season on a 164.6 yards per game clip.
Bennett also needs just 177 yards to become the third running back from any of the city high schools' football history -- including Sinagua -- to amass three 1,000-yard seasons in a career.
Coconino kicks off against Mingus at 7 p.m. in Cottonwood.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
