Region title in view as Flagstaff, Coconino football hit home stretch of regular season with 2 games left

A region title doesn't give an automatic playoff bid like it has in the past. It is safe to assume, however, that either team winning the region would be enough to get into the 4A Conference state tournament. Flagstaff likely has a shot even if it can't beat Coconino but wins this weekend.

Fans will have a more clear picture of the playoffs next week when the rankings are released for the first time.

Flagstaff versus Lee Williams

After back-to-back losses, the Eagles get a team that's been a bit surprising.

The Lee Williams Volunteers played Coconino to a one-score game back in Week 2 in Kingman and are just one of two teams to play Coconino that close all season.

Since then, the Volunteers have been a bit up and down. They were routed by Bradshaw Mountain a week after playing Coconino but then beat Shadow Mountain and Mingus -- both currently one-win teams -- by two scores each.

The Volunteers use a balanced attack led by junior quarterback Devean Santos, who has thrown for 198 yards per game and 12 touchdowns this season. He averages about 17 yards per completion and has a 59% completion mark.