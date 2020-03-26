Records, championships, awards decorate Tomasetti’s shortened NAU tennis career

Locked in a close first set with Pacific’s Klara Kosan two weeks ago, Chiara Tomasetti was unfazed. The Northern Arizona senior finished out the set and then dominated her opponent in the second to close out her ninth straight victory.

Little did everyone know that Kosan was not just another player to take her shot at Tomasetti only to come up empty. Kosan would be the last player Tomasetti would ever face as a Lumberjacks tennis player.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Sky Conference on March 18 canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season -- 10 days after the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team’s 5-2 victory over Pacific. Just like that, Tomasetti’s illustrious career and her teammate's season came to an abrupt halt.

“I thought about how I’ll never have a Senior Day; my emotions were all over the place,” said Tomasetti after hearing the news of the cancellations. “I was super sad and confused, and I didn’t believe it. This was not the ending I was hoping for.”

Tomasetti’s wide range of emotions are among those shared by the many seniors whose careers effectively came to an end with the sweeping announcements across the country from the NCAA.