Reber succeeding, enjoying final track season with Coconino Panthers

Coconino senior Mattew Reber hasn’t stopped running in a while.

He said he had “maybe a weekend” of time off between playoffs for the Panthers boys basketball team and the track and field season. Now, even after starting the spring season later than the majority of the team, Reber has become one of the top producing athletes on the Coconino track squad.

“This year I’ve seen a lot of development, and it’s just been fun getting better at something I like to do,” Reber said.

Reber has starred at the 110-meter hurdles, 300m hurdles and high jump this season. He has already qualified or come close to doing so for the state championship meet in May, with marks of 16.80, 44.06 and 6-0, respectively, in the three events.

Coach Shannon Taylor also asked him last minute if he would compete in the 4x400m relay -- Reber had never run sprints before -- and the team registered a 3:44.85 at the Ron Smith Classic in Phoenix on April 1 -- which is also close to qualifying for the state championship meet.

While Taylor said she is impressed by Reber’s efforts on the track, specifically in the 4x400 and high jump events. His

His success comes as no surprise because of the way he trains.

“A lot of the events he’s doing are very technical,” Taylor said. "You have to have the athletic ability, but also have to be able to learn the steps, learning the three-step technique for hurdles and the approach for high jump, things like that. And he’s definitely a student of his events, so he’s constantly learning and getting better -- which makes him really coachable."

While she said there was little surprise for his solid marks, Reber may be a little shocked at his own progress. A longtime basketball player, he started competing in track and field for the first time in the spring of his freshman year. The workouts helped him stay in shape for summer basketball and other athletics moving forward, but the main reason he joined track and field was simply to compete with his friends who were on the team.

He remembers how daunting the first days with the track team were his freshman year, though.

“There were lots of nerves, a lot of kids I didn’t know trying to show me what to do. High jump is really technical, and I had no idea what I was doing, and there was a huge learning curve,” he said.

COVID-19 shutdowns shortened his sophomore season in 2020, and Reber did not compete in the spring of 2021, but he joined the team on a whim for this campaign and has steadily gotten better.

“I ran in the first meet and I had a few PRs. It was exciting, and I thought, ‘Wow, I can actually do this,’ and it felt really good,” he said.

Now, rather than being the one needing a lot of guidance, Reber has become somewhat of an assistant coach on the track. Often, his event coaches use him as an example for teammates.

“In track there’s so many different wheels going on at once. One day he’s focusing on one event in practice, then another the next day. And with all the moving parts, he holds himself accountable, and the kids see that,” Taylor said.

She added: “He is showing younger kids how to do things. And the respect that he gives to his event coaches is great.”

With a few meets left in the season before state, Reber is simply focused on improving and trying to make the most of his last few weeks of high school athletics. He will serve a church mission following graduation, and is not sure whether he will attempt to pursue sports in college when he’s finished. That gives him more mental energy to focus on wrapping up the season well.

“I think that would be really fulfilling for me. I’ve put in a lot of work. It’s cold and windy out here half the time we’re practicing, and so having a good ending would be a great cap off for my high school experience,” he said.

