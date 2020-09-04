Real racing returns to Flagstaff after five-month drought

Flagstaff area runners, so starved for competition during the COVID-19 pandemic that they’ve embraced gimmicks such as fastest-known times, solo “virtual” events and carefully curated track “carnivals” for the pros, finally will be treated to real races this weekend.
Starting Friday night and continuing through Monday, Labor Day, the Flagstaff Extreme Big Pine Trail Runs will take place at Fort Tuthill County Park. Of course, there will be numerous precautions necessitated by pandemic protocols. But make no mistake, this will be actual racing — bib numbers, aid stations, chip timing and all.
It will be the first time since late February runners will toe the line, an unprecedented drought in a community that is partly defined by its races, many of which benefit area nonprofit programs. The wildly popular Flagstaff Summer Series has gone “virtual,” as have other trail races in northern Arizona. Others, such as the popular Stagecoach Line ultra, traversing the trail to the Grand Canyon, were simply canceled.
But, with a gradual easing of state restrictions, the Big Pine events were given the go-ahead from Coconino County and the Coconino National Forest, which has jurisdiction over different parts of the seven-mile course loop.
The biggest change will be the number of participants. Abiding by Gov. Doug Ducey’s proclamations limiting public gatherings to 50 or fewer people, race director Jamil Coury of Aravaipa Running has split the event into a series of mini-races, with the maximum number of entries capped at around 40. Some of the races, such as the 13K on Sunday morning, will feature just seven participants. Others, such as the signature event, the 54K, have been split into two races, one on Saturday (42 runners) and the other on Sunday (21). Monday’s 27K has 36 participants.
The fact that the races sold out quickly, once word of the approval became known, attests to the appetite runners have for real racing.
But Coury acknowledges that this, the sixth edition of Big Pine, will be a much different experience beyond the reduced numbers.
Runners will have their temperatures taken before entering the starting corral, part of a wellness check to make sure they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days prior. Masks must be worn before the start, though not during the race, and there will be six-foot distances between runners at the starting line. Aid stations will feature no-touch water dispensers for runners to refill bottles, prepackaged food in place of the customary bowls of Gummi Bears and sliced bananas usually featured. Race starts will be staggered, faster runners taking off first to avoid too many people being passed on the course.
Perhaps the most challenging change, Coury said, is the 50-person limit. That includes race staff, timing personnel, medical teams and volunteers on course.
“We’re all trying to err on the side of being conservative, especially just starting back,” Coury said. “I don’t think they’ve had any events up there yet, so we wanted to make sure we’re being conservative and protecting public health.
“Sometimes, it can be difficult. With the 50 person per day limit, it’s like, you don’t see that at restaurants and grocery stores. They don’t say 50 people at a grocery store and then close it down the rest of the day. That didn’t completely make sense for us, but we also understand there is an executive order from the governor of mass participation events at 50. Even though we’re a dispersed trail running event happening completely outdoors over a seven-mile loop, we can understand where they’re coming from. We’re not wanting to go against that.”
Aravaipa Running, based in Phoenix, is perhaps the state’s biggest producer of trail running events. As with many businesses, it has had to greatly adjust its business model during the pandemic, first staging “virtual” races, in which people sign up and run solo wherever and whenever they like. But, at the start of summer, Aravaipa was given permission to stage a trail race in Colorado in July and another in Utah in August.
Last weekend, it held the first trail race in Arizona since early March, in Queen Creek.
So, Big Pine will be the fourth event Aravaipa has run in the COVID era. Coury said he and staff consulted guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also consulted with fellow race directors about best practices. He admits it’s a different experience, staging races now.
“It’s a lot of pre-packaged foods we’re buying, individual bags of things,” he said of the aid station issue. “It’s not something we always want to do but right now it’s definitely the right move. We have new spouts for our Igloo coolers where people can just put their bottle in and the water comes out to fill it. That’s less touch. You’re not putting your thumb into a spout. And it’s common sense to keep the wave starts with small groups, social distancing and face coverings and all that stuff.”
Coury defended the decision that runners can race maskless. As it stands now, very few trail users in Flagstaff wear masks while exercising, even in somewhat crowded spots such as the FUTS.
“You’re at much lower risk just in general being in the outdoors,” he said. “Forcing people to run in a mask is not something we think is being recommended. Some of the most popular trails in the Phoenix area, where I’m based, there’ll be well over 100 people in a one-mile trail climbing up a mountain. And people aren’t wearing masks. That, I guess, is acceptable to the city, which manages that. We’re not even close to that. We’re talking about 50 people over a seven-mile loop, very spread out.”
Over the four-day event, Coury said only about 160 runners total will participate, quite a comedown from the 600 that usually take part in Big Pine.
“I think for a while to come,” he said, “you’re going to see very, very small races if they’re allowed to race at all.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!