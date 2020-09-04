Real racing returns to Flagstaff after five-month drought

The fact that the races sold out quickly, once word of the approval became known, attests to the appetite runners have for real racing.

But Coury acknowledges that this, the sixth edition of Big Pine, will be a much different experience beyond the reduced numbers.

Runners will have their temperatures taken before entering the starting corral, part of a wellness check to make sure they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days prior. Masks must be worn before the start, though not during the race, and there will be six-foot distances between runners at the starting line. Aid stations will feature no-touch water dispensers for runners to refill bottles, prepackaged food in place of the customary bowls of Gummi Bears and sliced bananas usually featured. Race starts will be staggered, faster runners taking off first to avoid too many people being passed on the course.

Perhaps the most challenging change, Coury said, is the 50-person limit. That includes race staff, timing personnel, medical teams and volunteers on course.

“We’re all trying to err on the side of being conservative, especially just starting back,” Coury said. “I don’t think they’ve had any events up there yet, so we wanted to make sure we’re being conservative and protecting public health.