Rasheed's big second half not enough as NAU women's basketball falls to Idaho at home

A critical foul out, some game clock drama and a tight finish is definitely a way to ring in the new year for the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team.
The Lumberjacks went from blowing out the favorite to win the Big Sky Conference to losing in a tight and heartbreaking way in the Rolle Activity Center Saturday afternoon. After trailing all game, a double-digit comeback bid by Northern Arizona came up short in a 66-59 loss to the Idaho Vandals.
Northern Arizona fell to 5-3 overall and dropped its first Big Sky game of the year, sitting at 3-1 in the conference. Idaho improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the Big Sky.
Lumberjacks forward Khiarica Rasheed played her best game of the year after she was hampered by an injury to open, scoring 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 shooting from deep and a solid 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. Rasheed played just 18 minutes as she makes her way back from an injury that kept her out the first five games of the season.
Eighteen of Rasheed’s 19 points came in the second half as the Lumberjacks tried to comeback from a 36-22 deficit.
Rasheed almost single handily brought Northern Arizona back on her own with the scoring charge.
On the first possession of the third quarter after the Lumberjacks shot an abysmal 9 of 35 from the field, the offense immediately went to Rasheed. Just a few passes is all it took for Rasheed to get possession in the post and score over her defender.
Getting Rasheed more looks from the floor is a point of emphasis for the Lumberjacks, head coach Loree Payne said, noting how the eight shot attempts Rasheed got need to be a bit higher.
"I am super proud of (Khiarica), but we got to get her more than eight shot attempts though," Payne said. "I think she is a big-time scorer for us, she had 19 points off of eight shot attempts that's pretty big-time. She was battling on the boards, obviously we got absolutely demolished rebounding and that was at the end of the day the difference in the game. ... I'm hopeful moving forward we will get more and more out of here and she will be able to play more than 18 minutes here pretty soon."
From there Rasheed dominated the third. Later on, starting at the 3:42 mark, Rasheed scored 13 points in a span of just over two minutes. She got inside, hit pull-up jumpers off ball fakes and got a groove with a pair of deep balls.
Her burst in the third helped to cut the Idaho lead down to 50-44 entering the fourth. Once there, things kept close.
Northern Arizona got within one point by the 1:58 mark of the fourth after Rasheed hit a post shot and a free throw followed up by a bucket by Emily Rodabaugh to make it a 60-59 Idaho lead.
But then, just over 20 seconds later, Rasheed picked up her fifth foul while fighting for a defensive board against Idaho’s Natalie Klinkler and things started to unravel for Northern Arizona. Klinker hit both of the ensuing freebies to extend the lead to 62-59 with just over a minute left.
Northern Arizona went scoreless the rest of the way, but there was some more drama late.
Lumberjacks guard Mi’kiala Maio came off a screen and found Rodabaugh for a triple that would have cut the score to a one-possession game with around 30 seconds left. Key emphasis on the “would have.”
The referee blew the play dead right as Rodabaugh caught the ball and began to fire off her shot. The game clock never started. So the possession was replayed and Northern Arizona had about six less seconds to get back to a one-score game.
The replayed possession turned out about as drastic as Northern Arizona could imagine when Jacey Bailey’s pass was stolen by an Idaho’s Paris Atchley, who hit one of two at the foul line to push her team’s lead to six with 17 seconds left. The Atchley freebies essentially iced the game.
Mix and match
Payne has had to mix and match her lineups a bit this season.
Nina Radford has yet to play, JJ Nakai missed her second straight game due to injury and, coupled with Lauren Orndoff likely missing the entire season, some inexperienced Lumberjacks have gotten more run.
For better, or for worse.
'We are still trying how to manage that and get the right lineups in there at the right time," Payne said.
Rodabaugh has been a pleasant and needed jolt at the five spot while Rasheed missed time as she has averaged 13.9 points per game on some efficient splits at 49% field goal shooting, 54% 3-point shooting and 83% free-throw shooting.
Freshmen twins Nyah and Olivia Moran have gotten early chances, at times looking great and others more like freshmen. Saturday they looked more like freshmen.
"With the twins, they are freshmen, so they are going to have games where they do really great like on Thursday where they came in and really elevated us up off the bench," Payne said. "But I thought they played a little more like freshmen today and we expected that, they are going to have those ups and downs and we just need to get them more game experience so they can come in and be more consistent."
Up next
Northern Arizona (5-3, 3-1 Big Sky) will get the other Big Sky favorite, Idaho State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky as of press time) on Thursday and Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
