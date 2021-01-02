Rasheed's big second half not enough as NAU women's basketball falls to Idaho at home

Getting Rasheed more looks from the floor is a point of emphasis for the Lumberjacks, head coach Loree Payne said, noting how the eight shot attempts Rasheed got need to be a bit higher.

"I am super proud of (Khiarica), but we got to get her more than eight shot attempts though," Payne said. "I think she is a big-time scorer for us, she had 19 points off of eight shot attempts that's pretty big-time. She was battling on the boards, obviously we got absolutely demolished rebounding and that was at the end of the day the difference in the game. ... I'm hopeful moving forward we will get more and more out of here and she will be able to play more than 18 minutes here pretty soon."

From there Rasheed dominated the third. Later on, starting at the 3:42 mark, Rasheed scored 13 points in a span of just over two minutes. She got inside, hit pull-up jumpers off ball fakes and got a groove with a pair of deep balls.

Her burst in the third helped to cut the Idaho lead down to 50-44 entering the fourth. Once there, things kept close.

Northern Arizona got within one point by the 1:58 mark of the fourth after Rasheed hit a post shot and a free throw followed up by a bucket by Emily Rodabaugh to make it a 60-59 Idaho lead.