Rasheed hits go-ahead bucket with seconds left, NAU women beat Sac State

As for the second -- the actual go-ahead bucket -- that play was designed to get one of two looks: either a lob over the top of the defense to Rasheed in the paint, or a pass to Nakai coming off the perimeter depending on the Sac State defense.

Sac State had a miscommunication on a switch and a defender got stuck in front of Rasheed, leaving Maio with enough space to toss a pass just over the Hornets.

"This time it was for me; they just split, I don't know, it was like wide open," Rasheed said. " ... I heard one of them go, 'Oh no,' and I just had to focus and finish because if I get nervous that's when I start chipping layups."

Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne echoed Rasheed's sentiment, adding that Sac State had a tendency to go man-to-man defense when ahead and then switches to a zone when behind.

With the lead, Sac State went man defense and the play worked as designed to get Rasheed or Nakai open off a switch or blown assignment.