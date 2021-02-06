Rasheed hits go-ahead bucket with seconds left, NAU women beat Sac State

Saturday’s game between Northern Arizona and Sacramento State women’s basketball took a wild turn.
Despite committing a season-high 24 turnovers, Sac State led for most of the afternoon in the Rolle Activity Center because of a barrage of 3-pointers. The visiting Hornets blitzed the Lumberjacks from deep, hitting 11 of 25 from beyond the arc to keep ahead of a Northern Arizona team that shot just 6 of 25 from 3-point land.
Trailing 73-72 with 30.5 seconds remaining to play, Lumberjacks forward Khiarica Rasheed took a swing pass from teammate JJ Nakai and needed just a few dribbles to force her way inside on a drive. A Sac State defender stepped in front of Rasheed hoping to draw a charge, but was called for a blocking foul and gave Rasheed the hoop plus the harm and, more importantly, a one-point lead with just 19.5 left on the clock after the free throw was no good.
There was a bit of confusion following the missed foul shot, as a Lumberjack and Hornet got tied up in a jump-ball chance but the ref gave the timeout to Sac State despite the lack of a clear possession.
It looked like Northern Arizona had it off the heroic bucket, but Sac State had an answer. The Hornets missed a layup off a baseline drive but got a clutch putback from Summer Menke, who muscled her way to get the tip-in with just two seconds left on the clock.
Northern Arizona called a timeout, and had one more chance to make a play happen -- and making a play is what the Lumberjacks did.
Inbounding in front of her own bench, Lumberjacks guard Miki’ala Maio found Rasheed, who took advantage of a Sac State miscommunication for the go-ahead bucket that left Sac State with just .2 seconds trailing by one.
The Hornets couldn’t make a play with the minimal time remaining as the Lumberjacks escaped with a 76-75 home win, taking their third straight victory after going 1-7 before the winning streak began Jan. 30.
"It was a little bit crazy," Rasheed said. " ... I just had to take over."
The initial play that gave Northern Arizona what looked like the lead for good wasn't designed to get Rasheed that exact look.
Instead, Rasheed made a read and put it on herself to make a play as she improvised. With the defender getting underneath her late, it was a judgment call that could have been called a block or a charge, but the official ruled it in favor of the Lumberjacks.
"Listen, I don't even think I was supposed to be there," Rasheed said. " ... Eleven was just really on me really hard, so I was like, 'I guess I gotta go.' So I just turned and it was just a read at that point."
As for the second -- the actual go-ahead bucket -- that play was designed to get one of two looks: either a lob over the top of the defense to Rasheed in the paint, or a pass to Nakai coming off the perimeter depending on the Sac State defense.
Sac State had a miscommunication on a switch and a defender got stuck in front of Rasheed, leaving Maio with enough space to toss a pass just over the Hornets.
"This time it was for me; they just split, I don't know, it was like wide open," Rasheed said. " ... I heard one of them go, 'Oh no,' and I just had to focus and finish because if I get nervous that's when I start chipping layups."
Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne echoed Rasheed's sentiment, adding that Sac State had a tendency to go man-to-man defense when ahead and then switches to a zone when behind.
With the lead, Sac State went man defense and the play worked as designed to get Rasheed or Nakai open off a switch or blown assignment.
"In the last play it was exactly how we drew it up," Payne said. " ... We counted on them being man and we felt like Khi would get a good screen and they would have to switch, or JJ was going to be wide open coming up on it. They had a miscommunication in their switch and that was the exact look that we practice. ... That's a plan we've ran many times in our practices."
In the rear view
Northern Arizona got back to .500 for the first time in a bit. The Lumberjacks struggled during the month of January, going 1-7 between Jan. 2 and Jan. 28.
Since the recent struggles, the Lumberjacks have won three straight to get to 9-9 overall and 7-7 in the Big Sky with six games left until the conference tournament.
The wins have come by teams closer to the bottom of the Big Sky in Northern Colorado and Sac State, while the tough stretch included games against contenders Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State and Montana.
One of the biggest changes between the two streaks is health. It's been a bit of an issue all season for the Lumberjacks, who had Rasheed miss most of the start, Nina Radford and Lauren Orndoff are still out and others have missed time here and there.
"We are sitting in a good position now that we got through that January stretch," Payne said.
Up next
Next week the Lumberjacks head up to Portland State for a pair of games in Oregon on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
