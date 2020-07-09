Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th excels as virtual race, keeps tradition going

The 12th annual Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th had a much different look this year due to the pandemic, but it turned out to be a hit among those who participated.
To make sure the Independence Day tradition stayed afloat this year, race coordinator Neil Weintraub took advice from those around him and went the virtual route -- despite some preconceived doubts.
"This took it to new levels," Weintraub said Tuesday night. " ... People were having so much fun. ... I'm excited about this virtual thing and I was the most skeptical about it. I kept being hopeful we could get through and the (COVID-19) numbers would reverse, but that's not happening in Arizona. We gotta keep these events alive."
The race, which was created by longtime Arizona Daily Sun managing editor Randy Wilson -- who passed away two years ago -- held true to tradition of the head-start system based off age and gender and the looser, fun-loving vibe Wilson wanted.
"I thought it was miraculous," Weintraub said. "I was hoping for the record of like 80 people and we were just over 200 participants, and what was so cool was that I was out there all four days. ... It was just a riot."
Runners downloaded their commemorative bibs and set off on the race over the few days -- some of them running more than once in the week to improve their time and get a higher spot in the standings.
Weintraub, who for the rare occasion got to run a race he helped organize, was one of those who did it more than once -- ultimately clocking a 34:05 adjusted time.
Counting the head start as is tradition, Olympian Janet Cherobon-Bawcom took first in 16:34 to become the first ever three-time winner of the 4 on the 4th, Jodi Imms from Cottonwood took second in 18:23, John Bogen finished third in 20:02, Stephanie Hunt landed in fourth in 20:23 and Linnea Lyding rounded out the top five with a 20:48 mark.
Instead of struggling to find runners, the race was widely popular, setting records for donations and total participants -- with $2,200 raised for Flagstaff Family Food Center and more than 200 participants going at it over the multiple-day event.
Weintraub chose to let runners clock their tries at the 4-miler over the course of a few days last week, whether they were running in Flagstaff on the traditional route at the Karen Cooper section of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System -- or literally anywhere else you can get 4 miles worth of running in.
The move to virtual was a massive benefit, it turns out. Often in past years, the race took place with smaller numbers and relied heavily on volunteers to facilitate with it not being an officially sanctioned event. But with the race being virtual, Weintraub said, it was easier to accommodate a larger turnout.
In the end, with all the smiling faces still completing the run and the joy of it holding true as it has in the past, Weintraub thinks Wilson would be ecstatic to see how it turned out given the pandemic.
"That July 4 day was so special for him and Caroline (Herrington)," Weintraub said, remembering Wilson and his daughter spending time together during the event in the past. "That was their thing; that was a father-daughter event. They would then race off to the parade and it was such a cool thing to see up close. ... I think Randy was there watching. This just couldn't have been better."
