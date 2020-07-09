Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th excels as virtual race, keeps tradition going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 12th annual Randy Wilson Memorial 4 on the 4th had a much different look this year due to the pandemic, but it turned out to be a hit among those who participated.

To make sure the Independence Day tradition stayed afloat this year, race coordinator Neil Weintraub took advice from those around him and went the virtual route -- despite some preconceived doubts.

"This took it to new levels," Weintraub said Tuesday night. " ... People were having so much fun. ... I'm excited about this virtual thing and I was the most skeptical about it. I kept being hopeful we could get through and the (COVID-19) numbers would reverse, but that's not happening in Arizona. We gotta keep these events alive."

The race, which was created by longtime Arizona Daily Sun managing editor Randy Wilson -- who passed away two years ago -- held true to tradition of the head-start system based off age and gender and the looser, fun-loving vibe Wilson wanted.

"I thought it was miraculous," Weintraub said. "I was hoping for the record of like 80 people and we were just over 200 participants, and what was so cool was that I was out there all four days. ... It was just a riot."