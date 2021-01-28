Rally falls short, NAU women's basketball falls to Northern Colorado

Trailing by 14 with less than five minutes to play, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks put together a furious 13-0 run capped off by a crucial 3-pointer by Jacey Bailey.

With the Northern Colorado Bears’ lead down to 55-54 and just 23 seconds left on the clock, the Lumberjacks found themselves with a pair of opportunities to tie the game in the waning seconds thanks to a pair of missed free throws. However, a missed shot and two late turnovers spoiled the potential comeback and the Bears wrapped up the 59-54 victory

“We talk about the game being 40 minutes and I feel like we have yet to put together 40 minutes of a game,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. “We’ve put together 30, we’ve put together 35. We’ve got to figure out how to put together 40 minutes.”

After the Bears shot 69.2% from the field in the first quarter, opening up a 23-9 advantage in the process, the Lumberjacks defense stepped up following a tweak in their approach and a relentless press.

Northern Colorado shot just 29.3% across the final 30 minutes while also committing 12 turnovers during the stretch. NAU’s own struggles from the field, shooting 34.5% for the game, hindered its comeback attempt until the final stretch of the fourth quarter.