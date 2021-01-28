Rally falls short, NAU women's basketball falls to Northern Colorado

Trailing by 14 with less than five minutes to play, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks put together a furious 13-0 run capped off by a crucial 3-pointer by Jacey Bailey.
With the Northern Colorado Bears’ lead down to 55-54 and just 23 seconds left on the clock, the Lumberjacks found themselves with a pair of opportunities to tie the game in the waning seconds thanks to a pair of missed free throws. However, a missed shot and two late turnovers spoiled the potential comeback and the Bears wrapped up the 59-54 victory
“We talk about the game being 40 minutes and I feel like we have yet to put together 40 minutes of a game,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. “We’ve put together 30, we’ve put together 35. We’ve got to figure out how to put together 40 minutes.”
After the Bears shot 69.2% from the field in the first quarter, opening up a 23-9 advantage in the process, the Lumberjacks defense stepped up following a tweak in their approach and a relentless press.
Northern Colorado shot just 29.3% across the final 30 minutes while also committing 12 turnovers during the stretch. NAU’s own struggles from the field, shooting 34.5% for the game, hindered its comeback attempt until the final stretch of the fourth quarter.
“I think our zone was really effective and I think we have the ability to be a really effective zone team,” Payne said. “It definitely helped us get back in the game and the three-quarter-court press really helped as well.”
Following a layup for Northern Colorado’s Alisha Davis, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears, Nyah Moran answered with a quick basket of her own. With Davis missing her attempt to answer back on Northern Colorado’s offensive end, NAU’s offense was off and running.
Regan Schenck then came up with six straight points of her own to cut into the Bears’ lead. After drawing a foul and converting a pair of free throws, Schenck sprinted toward the basket and connected on a basket off a long pass by Bailey before forcing a Northern Colorado timeout with a drive and layup on the next possession.
A pair of free throws for JJ Nakai cut the score to 55-51 with 2:26 left, and following a lengthy scoreless drought for both sides, Bailey drilled a 3 off a pass from Khiarica Rasheed inside the paint.
Prior to the run, the Lumberjacks had trailed by double-digits for much of the game after their slow start. The Bears built up a 17-2 lead through the game’s first six minutes, hitting 7-of-9 from the field to start.
The teams each scored 12 points during a slow second quarter, with Northern Colorado entering the break leading 35-21, and NAU needed the entire third quarter to trim the advantage back to nine.
Nakai’s layup capped the scoring in the third, leaving the Lumberjacks with a 46-37 hole for the final 10 minutes. NAU outscored Northern Colorado in the paint 32-26, but its outside shooting presented a challenge during the rally.
The Lumberjacks shot just 3-of-19 from outside, with Bailey’s late three the only one of the second half. Nakai led the Lumberjacks with 11 points, followed by 10 for Schenck and eight for Rasheed.
“We are getting open looks; honestly, people just need to step up and hit open shots,” Payne said. “Our offense is creating opportunities to get open looks and we need some people to step up and knock them down. We have to shoot a heck of a lot better; this is the third game in a row that our three-point shooting percentage has been under 20.”
Schenck paced the Lumberjacks on the boards with eight, as well as assists with three. Jasmine Gayles added 21 points for the Bears, combining with Davis to account for 73% of Northern Colorado’s scoring.
The teams will both travel back to Flagstaff on Friday as the rematch between the schools is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center.