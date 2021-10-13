Punter Arnson a 'quality person,' leader for Lumberjacks football

He has seen the Lumberjacks go from a losing team to one with a winning record in the spring of 2021 to a current Northern Arizona squad with legitimate aspirations of competing for a Big Sky Conference title. Arnson knows he cannot be around forever, though, and wants to leave a legacy that helps success continue even in the years he is not in a blue jersey.

“If I have any information, any tips, anything I can give the younger guys, I’m trying to do what I can to spread that. I won’t be here to make sure the practice runs right, to make sure the specialists are doing what they’re supposed to. So I’m making sure the younger guys are taking that mantle of responsibility,” Arnson said.

The future is uncertain for Arnson once the season ends.

He said he is considering taking an MCAT course to take the test and become a medical student and eventually a physician. However, he wants to continue playing football as long as possible.

Making a NFL roster is the goal. Doing so with his other special teams teammates -- kicker Luis Aguilar and long snapper Justin Hathoot specifically -- would be a dream. Each is an integral part of one of the nation’s best special teams units. So, while it is a lofty dream, it is not entirely impossible.