Preston Olney drives Coconino boys hoops resurgence, named athlete of year

If there is anyone that knows Olney well enough, it’s Julian Begay. He has coached the junior guard and other members of the Panthers program over the years since before many of them even hit junior high school.

The biggest change from a year ago for Olney, according to Julian Begay, was Olney's work to learn the point guard spot and willingness to figure out how the position works.

"He's done a phenomenal job just being the floor general, and when we need a bucket, when we need something, he's the guy we look to," Julian Begay said. "It's been really fun to see him grow and develop from a very young age till now."

The Panthers went 22-9 last season when counting games outside the power-points slate, and fell just once in the region at 11-1. Coconino lost to four teams that made the 4A state quarterfinals, including eventual state runner-up Peoria.

Three of the losses were by single digits, with Peoria being the exception.

Those close calls against some of the best of the best in the 4A, Olney thinks, showed the rest of the league that Coconino can go toe to toe and hang -- and get a win.

"We definitely showed them we can compete, and we definitely played our hardest every game so we could get to that point," Olney said.