Prescott Valley Indoor Football League team names Dominic Bramante head coach

The Prescott Valley Indoor Football League team announced Dominic Bramante as its first head coach, according to a Wednesday press release.
Bramante was introduced at a press conference at the Findlay Toyota Center Wednesday night, and with the new head coach came the announcement of his coaching staff.
Marcus Adams will be the team's offensive and defensive line coach and Canadian Football League liaison, Landrick Brody will be the offensive coordinator, Jayson Pena will coach defensive backs, Charles Fernandez will be the equipment manager, Matt Caward -- who grew up in Chino Valley -- will be the special teams coach and team chaplain.
"We were looking for a passionate coach who will put community first and still win a championship. (Bramante) is a life coach as well as a football coach, so we know that we are going to have a team of upstanding young men to be proud of,” said team owner Trey Medlock.
Bramante has over 20 years of coaching experience and won back-to-back Champions Indoor Football titles in 2018 and 2019 with the Duke City Gladiators, who are based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Community means everything to me, so I had no plans to leave New Mexico when I retired," Bramante said in a press release. "Our creator had other plans for me because after seeing how this community has supported each other after such great loss and still holds its western culture and traditions alive, I had to come. I feel truly blessed to be a part of this community.”
The team has yet to be named, but a survey to the Quad-Cities community to help come up with a name is expected eventually.
Arizona Rattlers
In other IFL news, on Thursday the Arizona Rattlers signed former Northern Arizona Lumberjacks linebacker Byron Evans II, according to Arizona Republic reporter Richard Obert.
In his career in Flagstaff, Evans had 119 total tackles in 20 games.
