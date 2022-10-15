Prescott dominates early, beats Flagstaff in region opener

The Prescott Badgers football team took advantage of early turnovers and ran away with a 58-14 road victory over the Flagstaff Eagles at the Walkup Skydome on Friday night.

Just a week after their dominant Homecoming win over Washington, the No. 29 4A Conference Eagles found themselves down early against Prescott to kickoff the Grand Canyon Region slate.

On their opening drive, Flagstaff leaned heavily on the passing game with freshman quarterback Chase Brown. The young starter looked efficient, completing a handful of passes before the Eagles eventually stalled out on fourth down in Badgers territory. Prescott quickly capitalized, scoring a rushing touchdown by senior running back Cody Leopold.

After a couple more Prescott touchdowns, the hosts got their first points on the board with a second-quarter rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Jadon Wetzel. And while the score was only 20-7 at this point, it might’ve been too little too late as the Badgers refused to take their foot off the gas.

“We played against a really good football team and they were just better than us tonight,” Eagles coach Sean Manning said.

Only a few weeks removed from his record-breaking night, Brown got his first taste of the grittiness that is regional play. Prescott came into town ready. The Badgers defense swarmed all over the field, pressuring the young quarterback into three interceptions and a fumble.

“I was off tonight. I made a couple bad reads that led to picks. Sometimes the offense doesn’t click the way it should -- just a lot of team mistakes today,” Brown said.

As Prescott’s lead grew, Flagstaff struggled more with mental errors. On top of the interceptions, some of Flagstaff’s drives were stalled by penalties. This became apparent after Brown was taken out of the game and replaced by Tanner Reiff late in the second quarter. The Eagles offense looked much more out-of-sync without their freshman starter at the helm.

Going into halftime, the score was 55-7.

Flagstaff outscored Prescott in the second half, only allowing a single field goal. Brown eventually came back in the game and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Holden Sena in the fourth quarter.

“Hats off to the kids for not giving up at halftime, we didn’t have to say a word as a coaching staff. It’s nice to hear when they can talk to themselves and say what they need to improve. They remained competitive, stayed poised and kept their composure even when facing adversity. They definitely play for each other,” Manning said.

Flagstaff's moving on to the next matchup.

“Next team up. It’s all region from here forward, we've got to let this one go and try to stay positive,” coach Manning said.

Flagstaff will visit Lee Williams, which defeated Coconino Friday, for another regional contest next week.