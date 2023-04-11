If a Coconino softball opponent hits a grounder to the left, a Pozar is likely picking it up. And a Pozar is probably making a solid throw to beat the runner to first.

The only question is which Pozar is making the play.

Sophomore Mia Pozar and senior Izzy Pozar are sisters and teammates on the Panthers varsity squad, and are making an impression on the team as it goes down the stretch of the season. Izzy is a fixture at shortstop, while Mia has spent much of the season at third base.

“They have different personalities like sisters do. And they play a little bit different positions, but you can see the relation and see how they’re similar on the field,” Coconino manager Kimberly Dennis said.

Izzy is a long-time starter, who has been a regular in the lineup since her freshman year. She’s signed to play softball at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts. Since she started playing for Coconino, she’s been an integral part of the team. She was a major contributor in last season’s 4A Grand Canyon Region championship.

“Her versatility has always been a key point. It’s a great benefit for the team,” Dennis said of Izzy when she signed to Eastern Nazarene. “And she’s a great leader who has a passion for the game and is very competitive.”

Mia was not much of a varsity contributor last year as a freshman, but has started to come into her own this season. She’s part of a talented sophomore class, and is one of a handful of sophomores starting regularly.

In the beginning of this year, she often came on just as a courtesy runner for when either Coconino’s pitcher or catcher reached base. But she was inserted as a starter in a game against Thunderbird on Feb. 28 and made her move toward permanence in the lineup. The Panthers won 24-1 over the Titans in Phoenix. Mia went 3 for 5 at the plate with two runs and an RBI.

Dennis has been impressed with Mia’s improvement.

“Mia’s working her way into trying to secure that third base spot. She’s good defensively, and she started hitting really well for us, and I know she can hit even better than what she’s doing,” Dennis said.

The sisters are relentless competitors, usually with each other.

Pozar mornings consist of contests over who can get up quicker in the morning, who can put their cleats on faster before practice, races to the car and everything in between. That competitiveness transfers onto the softball field, too.

“There’s trash talk all the time. It’s on the drives home, at dinner, at practice,” Izzy said. “It’s like, ‘I’m going to get a better at-bat than you are,’ and it pushes us to be better.”

In fact, both sisters admitted that the contests often lead to arguments. It’s not unlike any other sibling relationship. But more, the two support each other to get better on the field.

“If my average is higher than hers, I know she’s looking to get hers up,” Mia said. “And if hers is higher, I want to get up there. I really like that.”

They’ve also begun to understand non-verbal cues on defense. They know the other’s throwing range and fielding abilities, and often communicate well because of that shared knowledge.

There is also an inherent trust. If one misses a ground ball, the other is there to pick it up and make a play.

“It’s cool being on the same side,” Izzy said, “and you hear the coaches yell, ‘Hey Pozars, be ready,’ when we’re on the field. And we know we are.”

Izzy has sometimes seen a younger version of herself in her sister. Body language, habits and more are familiar. Mia also plays third base, the position Izzy played when she was a sophomore.

Between the normal sibling bickering, she looks out for the younger Pozar.

And, although she admitted it a bit reluctantly, Mia said she sees Izzy as somewhat of a role model of success on the field.

“I feel like I could be in her position my senior year,” Mia said, “like I could look up to her in that matter.”

The Panthers (9-1, 5-1 Grand Canyon) were ranked No. 15 in the 4A Conference following a 16-0 home victory over Lee Williams Tuesday. They will visit the Volunteers for a rematch in Kingman on Thursday.