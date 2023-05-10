It’s getting to the point that the Flagstaff girls soccer senior class is just a few players away from being able to form a college starting 11 by itself.

On Tuesday, Eagles senior soccer player Lexi Porter signed to play at Yavapai College in Prescott next fall.

She’s yet another Eagles senior to make a commitment in 2023.

“I was thinking about that on the way here,” she said. “We were counting all the players, and we had a huge team with 12 seniors, and I think there's eight of them. Having that many sign this year is crazy."

She made her commitment to the Roughriders during a ceremony at Flagstaff High School in front of family, teammates and coaches from her soccer career.

“It’s everyone that’s brought me to this point -- all the building blocks I needed -- are just all here. And it’s crazy to see each of them sitting in front of me. So it’s special to not just me, but my own team,” Porter said.

The forward and midfielder will join the Roughriders, who just finished their second full season as a JUCO program. Yavapai went 8-8 this season, including a six-game win streak during the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.

Yavapai also has family ties for the Porters. Porter’s mother attended the school, and her grandmother worked there for many years.

Those factors made the Roughriders an easy choice.

“I grew up running around those hallways. The team itself is just full of kindness, and they’re getting better. It’s so new but it’s cool to see them progress, and now I get to be a part of it,” Porter said.

Porter will provide Yavapai with skill right away. But, perhaps more importantly, she was one of the most passionate players on Flagstaff’s roster this year, according to the coaching staff.

“It’s never that she’s upset at a teammate, but always so fiery on the field,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Barquin said. “And (she’s) so hard on herself, and just wants to be good so bad that you can see it.”

“Lexi wears her emotions on her sleeve, very much so on the soccer field,” coach Savannah Berry added.

Berry has been impressed with Porter since long before the the player joined the Eagles varsity squad. She remembers Porter and twin sister Brooke as little kids.

“Before high school even started, when you guys were a lot younger, you’d come to mine and your mom’s games and you’d be out there playing, jumping around, having fun and playing with the adults,” Berry said to Porter during Tuesday’s ceremony. “And now it’s amazing to see you grown up and in a different light, not just as a friend’s daughter, but as someone I’m able to coach.”

Brooke was a motivating factor for Lexi Porter to make the decision to play college soccer. The twins have played since age 5. Lexi also dabbled in track and field, though, and was unsure whether college soccer was in the cards for her.

Then, after successful club seasons and a trip to the 4A Conference semifinals in this winter’s postseason with the Eagles, she started to gain more confidence.

On April 5, Brooke signed to play at Elmira College in New York. Seeing her sister make her decision gave Lexi the motivation needed for her own journey.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s going across the country for soccer. She’s a crazy defender, and I need to get going,’” Lexi said, “and it’s very special that I get to share stories with her about college and talk to her on the phone about everything that’s going on.”

With her high school career finished, Porter said she will play as much pickup soccer and workout whenever possible to prepare for the next level. She’s set to make the move to Prescott for preseason training in August.