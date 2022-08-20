'Play-out' class provides unique exercise opportunity for those with unique needs

Marty Heilman welcomes each participant of his “Play-out” class -- each with what he calls “unique needs” -- with a genuine greeting. There’s often a happy shout of their name, followed by a hug, high-five or whatever sort of custom hello the two parties have come up with.

Heilman, a longtime physical education school teacher in Flagstaff, started the play-out class -- he won’t call it “working out” because it’s play, not work, he explains -- around five years ago. In recent months it moved to Summit Health and Fitness, a local gym.

The group meets every Friday afternoon, usually with about five to eight young adults, to go through functional exercises designed around play. There’s almost always music playing, so even if the students or their caregivers are not into a particular routine -- Heilman said they’re pretty happy to go along with things for the most part, though -- they can simply dance and sing along to the songs.

Exercises range from doing ladder drills, weights on medicine balls, games of catch or simply whatever else Heilman comes up with that day. It’s all about joy.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of fun. I’ve been coaching fitness for over 30 years, and this is by far the most fun I’ve ever had doing it,” he said. “I look forward to this class all week.”

There is a particular energy Heilman feels from these students he doesn’t regular feel in other classes.

“It lights up the room, regardless of what kind of day I’m having. It raises me up and inspires me," he said. "No matter how busy my day was -- I could have taught eight classes that day and been working the entire time -- but when I get here everything is bright and fun and I love it,”

The class started officially when Mary Haynie, grandmother of class participant Jaclyn, got in contact with Heilman. She had spent years trying to find the right group to have her granddaughter socialize with. Once connected, she put together a group of regulars that have shown up consistently.

The core group that often attends the class regularly hangs out in other capacities. There are weekly trips to the bowling alley, the movie theater or other spots. Several of the students even visited Heilman in the hospital once, carrying good nature and balloons.

Play-out time, though, is a highlight that brings everybody together at a scheduled time.

“It helps them feel like they’re having that full social experience like you might in high school,” Haynie said.

There are no plans for the class to stop any time soon either. Heilman has long-term goals of potentially putting together a whole gym for similar classes. If the funding comes, he wants to take a group to San Diego to visit a friend who teaches people with special needs how to surf.

Immediately, he would like to grow the current class. It can be taught to a wide variety of people with unique needs, as each of the participants already have different abilities. There will certainly be warm welcomes and dancing at every session, though.

“The goal is to give back to the community, to give these special people with unique needs the chance to have that bond, give them a place they can go, get out and exercise and have fun,” Heilman said.

Classes are $10, with most of the money going back to pay for the space. Play-outs are scheduled on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. at Summit Health and Fitness.

For more information email Marty Heilman at coachmarty34@gmail.com.