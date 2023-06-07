The second annual Flagstaff Pickleball Open, hosted by the Flagstaff Pickleball Association (FPA), was a chance for athletes from all corners of Arizona to compete in the rapidly growing sport. The tournament ran from Friday to Sunday in Flagstaff.

After a successful inaugural tournament in June of 2022, this year’s competition attracted more than 220 players, an increase of over 20 players from the prior year.

“It was fantastic,” director Lynn Walsh said. “We have people that have come from Vegas and people that came from out of state, which is amazing. They’re all with the Flagstaff people, which is nice to build it.”

The weekend marked Walsh’s first time being tournament director after she took over as FPA’s president in January. She said she started planning the minute she was given the position.

Walsh, a player of over two and a half years, began ‘pickleballing’ (what the pros call it) when she moved to Flagstaff. What to her was a newfound sport eventually became a lifeline.

“I walked on the pickleball court and (the people) were like, ‘Hey, I will come teach you to play.’ I never played before,” she said. “And I now have my best friend from this. I have my family from this.”

The tournament united many competitors, with players of ages ranging from 12 to 83. Walsh said pickleball is for anyone, and described the tournament-goers as a "welcoming community."

Felipe Puente, who won gold in the men’s 3.0 12+ doubles and silver in the mixed 3.0 12+ doubles tournaments, said he also made bonds through playing pickleball in the pines. Puente has regularly played at Bushmaster Park with his wife Sarah Puente since moving to Flagstaff in August 2022.

“We all just want to connect over something that we like, and this is something super approachable, whether you're young or old,” he said. “It's an inviting game.”

Sarah Puente echoed her husband's notion of how the game brings all different people together. She appreciates pickleball’s unique ability to help her in multiple ways.

“I love the idea that I can go out and have fun but also be working on my brain health, my body health, my social and spiritual health,” she said. “So I think it's a very holistic, community sport.”

Full results of the tournament can be found online at pickleballbrackets.com.

The Open attracted many competitors from out of town, which is one aspect of the tournament that former FPA president Jennifer Kottra appreciates.

“I think this tournament is an example of the economic vitality that pickleball brings to communities,” Kottra said. “(These players) are coming into town and they're eating at restaurants, they're buying gas, they're spending nights in hotels – so there's a lot of tax money being brought in.

She added: “So obviously it's a great addition -- an activity that Flagstaff can offer to all of Arizona and the surrounding states.”

Kottra, a 23-year Flagstaff resident who has been advocating for the installation of new pickleball courts at Bushmaster Park, said the sport reaches a broad range of people and offers a new way to meet the community.

“(Pickleball) has just broadened my involvement with the entire city because I meet people and then I do some of their interests,” Kottra said. “It has been great for me.”

Samuel Tomich, an 18-year-old competitor who also helped organize the tournament, pointed out the event’s positive atmosphere and caring nature.

“When you walk through the courts and you hear all these people even in something like a competitive tournament, you hear them all chatting, they'll say ‘Nice shots!’ to their opponents, even if they're losing,” Tomich said. “It's just a community that’s so close and friendly.”

The annual Flagstaff Pickleball Open is alive and well. Future goals include hosting two or three yearly tournaments, hosting events at Bushmaster Park and scheduling dual tennis and pickleball tournaments to bring together two sports communities.

Walsh could not have been more proud of this year's turnout.

“It's really a place where we all feel welcome and we all have fun," she said. "What we do in our social life is playing pickleball, hanging out. So for me, it gave me a purpose and it gave me a life that I have now, and I have this family.”