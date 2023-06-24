For such a seemingly simple game, pickleball has caused quite a stir in Flagstaff.

With the city continuing to consider -- and reconsider -- permanent courts at Bushmaster Park or other locations, it remains unclear whether there will be suitable public facilities to host the growing population of local players.

For now, pickleballers find themselves playing on makeshift courts on the Bushmaster Park tennis and basketball courts. There are mobile nets placed in the middle, with lines that were painted on to the other sports' courts.

Dozens of players line the courts most mornings when the weather allows, playing for several hours. It's become a social group for many -- which fully came to a head in 2020 when group activities were limited due to COVID-19. Many of the players fondly recall pickleball giving them a rare outlet during a trying period.

Flagstaff City Council is reconsidering its goal of creating permanent courts at Bushmaster, both to house the pickleball players and to reopen the basketball and tennis courts for those sports' athletes in the mornings when they were otherwise being used.

Some residents are happy that the courts haven't been built yet.

“Bushmaster is our backyard, but don’t you think we have some rights to peaceful enjoyment of property and take a stand for the integrity of this place we’ve looked after for all these decades? I feel so invaded upon, so disrespected, so irrelevant,” Audria Smith, a resident whose house borders the park and the person who created and gathered signatures for a petition, said in an article by Daily Sun reporter Adrian Skabelund. “I have invested everything into my home -- which includes moving my massage therapy practice here in 1995 and then building my art studio. I am so invested in the livability of any resident beside this park.”

It's clear there's a growing community, though. In just its second year of existence, the Flagstaff Pickleball Open, hosted by the Flagstaff Pickleball Association (FPA), had 220 players over a weekend earlier in the month. It was an increase of 10% from the inaugural competition.

FPA President Lynn Walsh expressed frustration over the topic coming back.

“Money was approved in 2022 [for courts] to be spent this year, this summer to be done,” Walsh told the Daily Sun. “We’re already there. That’s where we are playing, that’s where we have been playing, and there haven’t been any complaints until we went, ‘Oh, we actually might get permanent ones a few feet away on the other side of the basketball court.'”

Like the small yellow ball in a long rally, the future of pickleball courts in Flagstaff goes back and forth. Also like the sport, the arguments have become a bit loud with a pair of opinionated sides.

For now, though, there's no stopping the game from being played.