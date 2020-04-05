Phoenix Phantomz giving women opportunity to play tackle football

“If they were going to do something like that, I think that right now … what needs to happen is that less becomes more,” Welter said. “I think you need the best teams competing to really showcase what women’s football is capable of. I think the challenge is that there are so many teams and so many leagues that it would be really hard to do that unless they want to start from scratch and create their own thing.”

Welter said one of the biggest challenges in growing the women’s game is the lack of opportunities for girls to play at an early age.

“It’s an easier jump for people to see girls who play in, basically like, peewee basketball, and they’ve played junior high and they’ve played high school and then they go to college and play in big-time programs with scholarship funds,” Welter said. “They have all of that time to develop their game, and then they transition into pro players. There’s already been significant dollars put behind their development through the course of their athletic career.

“The challenge for football is that you have phenomenal athletes and phenomenal women and phenomenal people sacrificing everything that they have to put the best product they possibly can on the table, but they’re generally starting with people who haven’t gotten to play until after their college (years)."