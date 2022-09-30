Petrucci scores five as Northland Prep blanks Page, 7-0

Hannah Petrucci was asked if she gets tired of hat tricks and other goal-scoring streaks Thursday afternoon.

“No,” she said, with a massive smile, “not at all.”

The Northland Prep Academy senior scored five goals -- three coming in the first half -- in the top-ranked Spartans girls soccer team’s 7-0 victory over No. 8 Page at Sinagua Middle School on Thursday. The five goals in the match pushed her total to 30 when including tournament matches played outside the regular-season slate.

She also added an assist.

The Spartans (8-0, 2-0 Central) started slower than usual against the Sand Devils, who they beat 8-0 in an exhibition on Sept. 9. Page played an heavily defensive style, pulling most of their players into the back line and making it difficult for Northland Prep to make a final run and get quality shots on goal.

In the 31st minute Northland Prep broke through. Junior Mollie Donahoe made a solid pass to Petrucci, who scored with her left foot. A minute later, the two connected again.

With 10 seconds left in the half, freshman Lilah Bringard threw the ball in to Petrucci, who surprised the Sand Devils goalkeeper with a shot from outside the box for her third goal of the match right before the break.

“We needed someone to finish and then we were good to go,” Petrucci said. “It definitely started building, and we realized that we could score off of what we were working on.”

Thursday’s performance has become almost regular for the Spartans’ top scorer.

“She’s a great player. I think sometimes when we don’t score, she starts pressing, and I think she needs to relax a little bit,” Spartans co-coach Keith Hovis said. “And when she gets one or two in, it settles her down and that settles the rest of the team down.”

In addition to her assist on the throw to Petrucci, Bringard had a productive game from her wingback spot. In the 47th minute she scored to put the Spartans up 4-0. Hovis said he has been impressed with the freshman’s play recently, as a defensive player who can come up and score or make offensive plays happen.

“We’ve been playing her and we’ve been trying to find her perfect place to fit, and we think we’ve found it now. Our twos and threes, her and Kyra (Wilkens), they’re so possessive that they’re almost like midfielders. Both have good touch with the ball, and they can get up and make the right play,” Hovis said.

Sophomore Virginia Vaughn added a goal in the 51st minute. Then Petrucci scored two more in the 73rd and 74th minutes.

The Spartans appear to be inching toward hitting the championship-caliber stride they’re looking for. Despite a slow start, they were encouraged by their production Thursday.

“We feel like we’re like 80% of what we are as a team, and we want to be 100% when we start to get into the playoffs. We want our defense to be able to swing the ball and we want to get the ball through the middle,” Hovis said.

Petrucci won’t get tired of scoring five goals in a game any time soon.

“It’s really encouraging knowing that when there’s five-plus players in the back, we’re still able to get around it,” she said.

Northland Prep will visit 12th-ranked Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday.