Players across 12 professional and 13 amateur division were handed some hardware over the weekend as the PDGA Masters Disc Golf World Championships concluded in Flagstaff.

Nearly 1,000 players tackled a variety of courses in weeklong competition across the city, including the Little America Long and Crew tracks, Thorpe Park, Fort Tuthill, McPherson and Northern Arizona University. Tournament director Bill Block and a strong contingent of assistant TDs, PDGA officials and local volunteers kept things running smoothly throughout the week.

In the MP40 division, defending champion Colorado's Joe Rovere survived a head-to-head duel with Minnesota's Cale Leiviska over the last day's 18-hole semifinal and nine-hole final to emerge with a one-shot victory worth $6,300. Ohio's Matthew Blakely used a 12-under round on Saturday morning to separate himself in third place for a podium finish.

Among those with Flagstaff connections, Joshua Johnson and Mike Lassuy were among five players in a tie for 12th, Ryan Johnson finished T37th, and Aaron Verhoff overcame a slow start to end up tied for 44th. Dominic Smith was one of 10 players with a hole-in-one in the tournament, playing in worlds for the second time after it was held in Flagstaff in 2003.

In FP40, California's Ohn Scoggins was pushed by Tennessee's Holly Finley through most of the week, but she eventually pulled away for a comfortable victory and her third straight world title since becoming eligible for the division. Arizona's Jennifer Allen, who won the Treebash Open in Flagstaff earlier this year, shot under par in the finals to jump into third place.

In MP50, Chris Smith kept Brian Schweberger at arm's length to claim the title, while in FP50, Juliana Korver ran away with the division and finished with a 28-stroke victory, adding to a world title win in Flagstaff 20 years ago.

For more results and links to video coverage of the event, visit the PDGA's website.

Daniel Sutton-Kane, a Flagstaff local who designed the PDGA World Masters logo and all the course maps, makes a putt at Little America Long Course. Flagstaff's Rick Kinkel tees off at the 14th hole at Thorpe Park. PDGA #67 Mark Horn (finished 3rd in MP70), PDGA #68, Sue Horn (finished 4th in FP65) and their son, PDGA #7685, Chris Horn (finished 81st in MP40) showing off their tattoos.