Panthers win first game in volleyball home opener

The Coconino Panthers captured their first volleyball victory of the season Thursday night, as they defeated Prescott 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 at Coconino High School in their home opener.

After a season of limited fan attendance due to COVID-19 protocol, and even two road games to start the 2021 fall season, the Panthers finally played a home game more than a week into their current campaign.

Coach Serena Wallace said a vibrant student section, supportive families and the first true home atmosphere in over a year provided a boost for her girls

“It definitely gives us energy. I think it’s just nice to have a little bit of normalcy, especially after last season, it’s just such a blessing,” Wallace said.

Despite the 3-1 overall win, Coconino fell behind early. In the first few points of the match, the Panthers played solid defense, but their hitters could not put the ball past Prescott’s defense to finish points. Prescott went up 6-2 early. After settling in, though, Coconino made its own small run to tie the score at 7-7.

From there, the teams traded points. At 17-17, Coconino senior Hannah Cody finished a point with a kill to take a slight lead, and the Panthers held on. Freshman Brooklyn Jay’s kill ended the first set at 25-21 to take a 1-0 lead.