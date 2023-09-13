The Coconino Panthers are riding high early in the 2023 football season, boasting a record of 2-0 after a pair of blowout victories.

The Panthers, a 4A Conference program, defeated 3A Payson 42-3 at home Friday after dispatching 4A Carl Hayden -- which is still winless so far this season -- 51-0 two weeks prior, and enjoyed every moment of the first two contests.

“This is the best team I’ve been part of. I think we can compete for state,” junior linebacker Jack Whiting said after Coconino beat Payson on Homecoming night.

Now comes the hard part.

Coconino is set to play its first road contest of the season Friday, taking on 4A Arcadia in Phoenix. The Titans boast a record of 3-0 (0-0 Desert Sky) and coach Ray Brown has turned what was, for a brief time, a doormat in the 4A to a team with legitimate playoff talent and coaching.

Coconino coach Gary Cook knows this week will be the toughest opponent the Panthers have faced thus far.

“No disrespect, but we felt like we should win the first two games. The guys did it and they did it convincingly. Just because you’re supposed to win doesn’t mean you’re going to,” Cook said. “But we felt all along that there were gradations in the schedule, and right now we’ve got a four-week stretch at least where it gets much more challenging. And that starts with Arcadia.”

The Panthers have shined offensively so far this season. Senior running back Bridger French has scored six rushing touchdowns through two games and threw a pair of them in the opener as a replacement quarterback.

Junior quarterback Colton Buckingham, after missing the first game due to injury, stepped in during the middle of the second game and added another element to the Panthers. He threw for two touchdowns and had a few other impressive tosses, and the offensive line has made plenty of holes for the Panthers’ running backs to get through.

In all, Coconino has scored a combined 93 points in two games. Cook said he’s still adding elements to the offense in an attempt to keep up the high point totals against better competition.

He’s even more concerned, though, with Arcadia’s offense. The Panthers have not yet given up a touchdown, but will be tested much more Friday. The Titans have scored over 30 points in each of their three games this season, led by junior quarterback Braylen Rooney.

Rooney’s stats are only updated through the first two games, but through the pair he’s accumulated 353 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and four passing touchdowns with a 67.3% completion percentage. And Arcadia scored 31 points in a victory over Ben Franklin that has not been counted yet.

The passing offense is, by far, the best the Panthers have faced in this early portion of 2023.

“They throw the ball really well, they have a very good quarterback and good receivers, and they’re much bigger on both sides of the line than what we’ve seen so far. They do a lot of good things from an offensive point of view,” Cook said.

“What we always want to do defensively is overplay if we can,” he added. “That gives us edges that aren’t just about straight football, more about schematic edges. Arcadia’s offense makes it much more difficult to achieve those edges because they do a lot of things well.”

Despite their record and one-sided victories, the Panthers have not yet played up to Cook’s standards, especially upon reviewing the film.

“We had some guys that were doing the wrong things assignment-wise on both sides of the ball, stuff that was hard to pick up because you’re in the play. There were some mental errors too, those were the kinds of things that showed up,” he said.

Still, there is a lot to be proud of. And a solid performance in Phoenix would continue a strong start.

“We’ve got high goals for ourselves, and this is the first week where we start to see how close we are to achieving those goals,” Cook said.