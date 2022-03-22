Panthers softball wins, 3-2, in 14-inning marathon home game

It took 14 innings -- double the amount of a regulation game -- but a stellar performance from freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso, effective fielding and disciplined late at-bats earned the Coconino Panthers softball team a 3-2 victory over the Prescott Badgers Tuesday at Coconino High School.

Tso pitched all 14 innings, striking out 17 batters while giving up just five hits and two earned runs.

“I just am confident in myself. I have power and I know I can survive 14 innings, basically two games in one,” Tso said. “I honestly could have kept going, maybe two or three more innings.”

“She’s got a lot of experience, but she’s coming in and learning what high school ball is all about. Giving up that two-run home run, I think that shook her up a bit, but she fought back and we couldn’t have asked for anything more than that,” added coach Kimberly Dennis.

The Panthers struggled against great pitching from sophomore Eliza Legge, who struck out 24 batters herself through 13 innings. In the bottom of the 14th inning, the Badgers switched pitchers to save Legge’s arm for the rest of the season. Coconino loaded the bases with three walks. Finally, with two outs, freshman Danica Kern drew a fourth, scoring sophomore Hannah Thornsley for a walk-off victory.

“We struggled at the beginning of the game, swinging at a bunch of junk. So it was nice toward the end, even when the new pitcher was struggling, to be disciplined at the plate, and that showed,” Dennis said.

Through three innings of the game, Coconino and Prescott were deadlocked at 0-0 in a pitcher’s duel. In the fourth inning, though, Panthers freshman Destiny Villas slapped a solo home run into left-center, opening the scoring. Junior KodyLynn Watson followed with a triple, and junior Izabel Pozar hit an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead heading into the fifth frame.

Tso pitched nearly-perfect fifth and sixth innings, striking out three while allowing just one walk and no hits to preserve the lead.

Coconino entered the top of the seventh inning needing just three outs to win. But, Leigha Walker hit a two-run bomb to tie the game at 2-2.

Tso had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh inning after hitting a double. She stole third base, but a strikeout ended the frame before she could record a game-winning run.

The teams traded scoreless innings, with few opportunities to even threaten to score. In the 12th inning, the Badgers hit a single with a runner on second base. But she was thrown out trying to reach home, keeping the game tied.

Tso said the Panthers’ defense was key in earning the victory.

“It was crazy. I’m glad my team had my back, and even though we didn’t have that many hits, we came out and battled. We got outs, they backed me up and I did my job,”

Finally, Coconino drew the game-winning walk, proving to Dennis that, despite the team’s overall youth, the Panthers are a tough bunch that can win difficult games.

“I’m a defensive coach, and I love the defensive play on both sides. We had our big hitters striking out a bunch, and they didn’t let it affect them defensively, which shows a lot of maturity,” she said.

Coconino (2-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Prescott in a rematch on Thursday.

