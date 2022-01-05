Panthers score season-high 79 in boys basketball win over Shadow Mountain

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team (4-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) pushed its regular season win streak to three games Tuesday night, defeating the Shadow Mountain Matadors 79-49 at Coconino High School. With the win, Coconino remains undefeated (3-0) at home.

Twelve different Panthers scored in the game, while junior Ivory Washington (10), senior Mitchell Jacobson (15) and senior Rufus Rusholme Cobb (10) each had double-digit scoring nights. And 79 points was Coconino’s highest total of the season.

“I feel like now we know our roles and what we can do on the floor even better, and that’s helping us pick up more wins and do better together offensively,” Jacobson said.

Coconino started strong, playing its patented tough defense to take an 8-0 lead from the opening tip. Washington stole consecutive passes and scored layups in transition to get the Panthers going.

The Panthers tried out a zone defense, which worked at first. But Shadow Mountain hit a few open 3-pointers to cut the lead. Still, Coconino led 18-12 after the first period, and then switched to a traditional man-to-man defense.

“We’re adding more to our repertoire, adding the 2-2-1 and 2-3 zones, some more things we’re working on. They hit some shots when we went in it, and we looked a little shaky because we just haven’t done it that much. But we wanted to get it in, even though the man-to-man we ran the rest of the night worked out,” Coconino coach Mike Moran said.

A quick 5-0 run put the Matadors within one point of tying the game early in the second quarter, but Coconino went on a 15-0 run of its own to take a double-digit lead it would never surrender.

The scoring run, which helped Coconino take a 35-22 lead at halftime, included three 3s. Jacobson hit two of them, while Washington added another. The threat from outside opened up the floor for the Panthers to drive and add to their total by scoring from all over.

“I think it’s one of our keys. Between the big guys and shooting 3’s, I feel like that’s how we score a lot of our points, and I feel like all of us can shoot and we all believe in each other,” Jacobson said.

Coconino continued to increase its lead in the third quarter, including six points by Cobb and five more from Jacobson, who finished with a game-high 15. And then, up by 19 heading into the final quarter, Moran played his bench all throughout the final period.

Rather than hemorrhage points, the Panthers backups actually increased Coconino’s lead by 11 additional points in the final period. Filled with young players just waiting for their own chance to play, the production from Coconino’s bench was a good omen for the future, Moran said.

“We’re going to have eight guys coming back next year, and they haven’t all seen a lot of time. But you can see they’re just chomping at the bit to get in there and prove themselves. There are some young kids that are doing super, they just need the opportunity,” he said.

The Panthers will take on region-rival Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday in Prescott Valley. The Bears boasted record of 6-1 (3-0 Grand Canyon) and are riding a six-game win streak, ahead of their game against Cactus on Wednesday.

