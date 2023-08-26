The Coconino Panthers football team dominated in all facets of Friday’s opening game, defeating the Carl Hayden Falcons 51-0 at Cromer Stadium.

Gary Cook, in his first game as the Panthers’ coach, was impressed by the team’s effort.

“We felt like we should win, but you’ve still got to go out and do it,” he said.

Coconino was unsure of exactly how its offense would manage in the opener. Starting quarterback, junior Colton Buckingham, was sidelined with an injury sustained in the preseason. In his stead was senior running back Bridger French, who has some ability to throw but is not a natural quarterback.

Any worries subsided quickly, though.

The offensive line led the way, creating holes for the mobile quarterback to move around and gash the Falcons for long runs. In just the first half he rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing two passing touchdowns. All four scores came in the second quarter.

Bridger French, normally a running back, started at QB for the injured Colton Buckingham. French ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. All four scores came in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/DmQinC5Gyv — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 26, 2023

Perhaps the biggest surprise came from the production of junior running back Fernando Ramirez. Listed at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, he ran the ball much harder than his slight frame would suggest.

After the Panthers defense got a stop on Carl Hayden’s first drive, and returned a punt to the Falcons’ 17-yard line, they had the ball in an excellent position to strike.

On the first play from scrimmage, French handed the ball off to Ramirez, who scored a touchdown.

“I basically got chewed out in film this week because we didn’t do so good in the scrimmage. I just had it in the back of my head that I had to do something. So the first time I got the ball I just ran how I wanted to,” Ramirez said of the opening run.

Ramirez scored again on a 23-yard touchdown with 11:01 left in the second quarter as the Panthers began to pull away. He added another score on a 47-yard rush in the third quarter, and finished the day with 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“It was more of a really big surprise for me. It’s my first varsity game, and I scored three touchdowns in my first one. I’m speechless about it,” he said.

Fernando Ramirez, by my count, had 123 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Here’s his 17-yard score on his first touch of the game pic.twitter.com/4yCfBWYW5c — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 26, 2023

Defensively, the Panthers were just as efficient.

Carl Hayden did not record a first down until late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers finished the game with eight tackles for loss, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery on defense and another on special teams.

Coconino’s defense and special teams were dominant today.The Panthers had 8 tackles for loss, including 3 from Prayer Young-Blackgoat, a blocked punt (seen here) and a fumble recovery. pic.twitter.com/diMybTIZOh — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 26, 2023

“We felt like we had a really good scheme for them,” Cook said. “They were basically running a wing-t. And we’ve been working on playing against that -- not necessarily for these guys because we didn’t know until we got the film that they were going to do this but for some of the other teams on our schedule -- so we were ready.”

Three of the tackles for loss came from senior Prayer Young-Blackgoat, who overwhelmed the Falcons’ offensive linemen and continually broke up plays. Senior Shaun Chung, senior Hunter Navarro, sophomore Ethan Jeffs and sophomore Josiah Tucker also added tackles for loss in the first half. Junior Eryan Cowboy added the final one in the third quarter.

“He’s the most physical guy on the team,” Cook said of Young-Blackgoat. “He’s, especially on defense, the hardest hitter, and he’s intimidating to some teams we’re going to play.”

The Panthers scored on every drive in the first half, including six touchdowns and a field goal by junior Jose Miguel Villanueva, to lead 44-0 at halftime.

Ramirez’s long touchdown run in the third quarter was the last scoring play, as Coconino played its backups the majority of the second half and the mercy-rule running clock ended the game quickly.

Coconino now stands at 1-0 (0-0 Grand Canyon) and will have a bye week before taking on 3A foe Payson at Cromer Stadium on Sept. 8. The Longhorns hold a record of 1-1 after defeating Winslow on Friday.

Cook said the bye week will help the Panthers heal up a bit. It will also give the coaching staff a chance to scout Payson and work on perfecting the game plan for the rest of the season.

“We still have to work on that first step and the technique more this week in practice,” he said.