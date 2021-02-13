Panthers rout Eagles in crosstown boys hoops again to stay unblemished at 7-0

Another day, another Coconino Panthers boys hoops win.
The 4A Conference No. 6 Panthers took their seventh win of the season in as many tries, beating crosstown rival No. 24 Flagstaff 67-37 at home at the Roth Gymnasium in Coconino High School. It is the second time this week the Panthers have beat Eagles, both by double digits.
Flagstaff falls to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.
The win is the Panthers' sixth by double figures as the squad has bowled over anyone they've face so far. The wins are just against Grand Canyon Region teams, but that shouldn't take away from the dominance shown by the Panthers so far.
Through the seven wins, Coconino had gotten the best of teams by an average of 24 points per game -- the closest game was Thursday's three-point win over Prescott at home.
So, as one of just four remaining unbeaten teams with at least four games played in the 4A, it sure seems like Coconino is on its way to make some noise in the conference this season.
"We're legit and we're playing well together," Panthers head coach Mike Moran said after Saturday's win. "These kids are workers; they go to work a lot on their own and are always doing something to improve. ... These kids, they are excited about what they are doing and are so confident in what they are doing. They just play the game."
Against Flagstaff Saturday it was a familiar type of game. Coconino pressured Flagstaff all day, keeping the Eagles guards from getting loose or comfortable.
As a team the Panthers finished with 15 steals, converting most of them into easy layups or free-throw chances by getting out and running in transition. In total, seven different Panthers were credited with at least one steal.
Preston Olney led all scorers with 21 points on 5-of-13 field goal shooting, a 2-of-5 day from 3-point range, and he made a living at the charity stripe, where he finished 9 of 11. Olney added in five rebounds, four assists and three steals to his strong day. As a team the Panthers went 19 of 22 from the foul line, 19 of 37 from inside the arc and 4 of 12 from deep.
Flagstaff meanwhile was led by Josh Lenners' nine points as everyone on Flagstaff had tough days against Coconino's stingy defense.
Coconino opened the win with an 18-7 first-quarter advantage, getting the bulk of its buckets in transition off Flagstaff turnovers or even off missed buckets. The lead only got bigger from there in the second. Coconino opened on a 9-0 run the first five minutes or so of the quarter, taking a 27-7 lead at the 3:30 mark.
The lead eventually hit the 30-point mark late in the fourth when it was essentially decided.
"You just got to learn from the mistakes you make and try to figure out how to correct it," Eagles head coach Nick Walton said. "We have to take advantage of the time we have. What's tough is practice time is going away with the number of games we are playing. ... It's no excuse, just too many mistakes. Just gotta go back to the film and see what we did wrong and make our adjustments."
Upcoming schedule
Coconino's schedule so far has been pretty weak, facing just one top-20 team -- No. 20 Prescott. But, the games outside of the Prescott win haven't been close with the six double-figure wins.
The biggest challenges on the schedule left for the unblemished Panthers are No. 11 Bradshaw Mountain -- which plays Coconino twice still -- along with No. 19 Peoria -- the defending 4A state runner up. Plus, Coconino is scheduled to host 3A No. 10 Page on Feb. 27 in a potentially competitive game between northern Arizona squads.
"I think we are taking care of business," Moran said. " ... I think we are playing solid, but when we play like a Peoria or somebody, that is going to force us up and down like that we are going to have to play a little better."
Flagstaff meanwhile has a long way to go if it wants to sneak into the playoffs at 3-5 with 10 games left -- including one against current 4A No. 2 Deer Valley.
Playoff picture
The 4A playoffs look a tad different, in part due to the pandemic changing the makeup of sports.
Instead of a play-in round and region winners getting auto bids, this year it is simple: play at least 10 games and end the regular-season ranked in the top 16 and you're in. For now Coconino is set for a top seed and Flagstaff is looking up in the standings.
Up next
Coconino hosts winless Seton Catholic Monday at home. Flagstaff is at Coronado on Tuesday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.