Panthers rout Eagles in crosstown boys hoops again to stay unblemished at 7-0

Another day, another Coconino Panthers boys hoops win.

The 4A Conference No. 6 Panthers took their seventh win of the season in as many tries, beating crosstown rival No. 24 Flagstaff 67-37 at home at the Roth Gymnasium in Coconino High School. It is the second time this week the Panthers have beat Eagles, both by double digits.

Flagstaff falls to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

The win is the Panthers' sixth by double figures as the squad has bowled over anyone they've face so far. The wins are just against Grand Canyon Region teams, but that shouldn't take away from the dominance shown by the Panthers so far.

Through the seven wins, Coconino had gotten the best of teams by an average of 24 points per game -- the closest game was Thursday's three-point win over Prescott at home.

So, as one of just four remaining unbeaten teams with at least four games played in the 4A, it sure seems like Coconino is on its way to make some noise in the conference this season.